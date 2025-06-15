Leeds transfer news: Lukas Nmecha becomes first summer signing following promotion to Premier League

Leeds United have signed Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer after his contract expired at VfL Wolfsburg.

The 26-year-old forward will officially become a Leeds United player on July 1 and is the first confirmed arrival for Daniel Farke's side of the summer transfer window, having spent the last four years playing in the Bundesliga.

The forward began his career in Manchester City's academy and made his Premier League debut in 2018, before then gaining further experience on loan at Preston North End, Middlesbrough and Anderlecht.

Having also spent time on loan with Wolfsburg, he then made the move permanent and has since played 73 games.

Nmecha is a full Germany international, making seven caps for his country.

Analysis: Leeds' summer plans

Sky Sports News' Lyall Thomas:

The newly-promoted side want to spend big to stay up and strengthen the entire spine of their team, and could spend more than £100m doing so.

A new goalkeeper, centre-back, central midfield and striker are priorities for the club. Sky Sports News has already reported their interest in Beto.

They are willing to spend around £30m on each of those positions, which could already take them past the £120m mark, and then look to move on to bolster options in both full-back positions and the right wing, with younger more promising players preferred.

