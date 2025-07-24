Breaking
Alexander Isak: Newcastle striker does not travel on club's Asia pre-season tour amid transfer speculation
Thursday 24 July 2025 09:17, UK
Alexander Isak is not part of the Newcastle squad travelling to Singapore for their pre-season tour of Asia.More to follow…
