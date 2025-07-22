Yoane Wissa transfer news: Newcastle see £25m bid rejected for Brentford striker but expected to mount second offer

Yoane Wissa has returned to the UK from Brentford's pre-season training camp for talks with the club's hierarchy over his future, amid a new bid from Newcastle.

Brentford are understood to have rejected an offer of £25m from the Magpies. Direct talks remain ongoing and a new offer is expected.

Wissa, aged 28, does not want to miss out on the opportunity to play Champions League football.

He has one year left on his Brentford deal with a one-year option, and has told Brentford he is keen to explore a move to Newcastle.

Sky Sports News reported this month that one source said Wissa is valued around £30m, with one year left on his Bees contract, but another has said it's more like £40m.

Nottingham Forest had a bid of around £25m turned down for Wissa earlier this window.

Brentford do not want to sell Wissa after selling Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United last week in a deal worth up to £71m. They feel it would be too much of a risk to let both their best forwards go in the same window.

Wissa replaced the departing Ivan Toney as Brentford's main No 9 last season, scoring 19 Premier League goals - all from open play.

Newcastle are on the look-out for a new striker after missing out on Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike, who is currently close to joining Liverpool for around £79m.

Analysis: Brentford have tough hand to play

Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

"Having already lost Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United, Brentford are desperate not to lose all 39 league goals their sensational attacking duo contributed to the Bees last season.

"They had already seen their head coach and captain depart earlier in the transfer window, but now this has become the most difficult summer the club has had to navigate for many years.

"The trio were huge personalities and assets to replace and with less than four weeks until their Premier League opener at Nottingham Forest, only Thomas Frank's successor has been found to date.

"Brentford's recruitment is among the Premier League's most astute given the return they consistently achieve relative to their transfer and wage budget. But adding a Wissa replacement to their summer wish list would be asking a lot of even the best-laid plans.

"The difficulty for new boss Keith Andrews and director of football Phil Giles is convincing Wissa that he is best-served staying in west London, something they will attempt to do in the coming days.

"They can argue that Wissa will not be guaranteed the minutes he enjoys at Brentford given he would be competing with arguably the best No 9 in world football in Alexander Isak at St James' Park.

"Getting him to turn his back on the lure of Champions League football will not be easy - and the question may soon become how unsettling this episode will prove for the striker."

In

Anthony Elanga - Nottingham Forest, £55m

Antonio Cordero - Malaga, free transfer

Out

Lloyd Kelly - Juventus, £20m

Jamal Lewis - released

Callum Wilson - released

Sean Longstaff - Leeds, £12m

