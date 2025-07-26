Alexander Isak transfer news: Eddie Howe 'hopeful' striker will remain at Newcastle but admits his future is uncertain
Eddie Howe is hopeful Alexander Isak will remain at the club but has admitted the striker's future is uncertain; Isak has informed the club he wants to explore his options; Liverpool have shown an interest in Isak but have also signed forward Hugo Ekitike for £79m this summer
Saturday 26 July 2025 08:57, UK
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hopes Alexander Isak will stay at the club but has admitted his future at St James' Park is uncertain.
Isak has informed Newcastle that he wants to explore his options this summer and is not part of the Magpies squad for their pre-season tour of Singapore, while he is also managing a minor thigh injury.
There has not been an official or formal transfer request to date, and while there have been conversations about a new contract at Newcastle in the last few months, at this stage nothing has been agreed.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Newcastle news & transfers⚫⚪
- Newcastle fixtures & scores
- Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
The Sweden international has three years remaining on his contract at the club, who have put a £150m valuation on the forward's head. Liverpool are thought to still admire Isak, despite signing Hugo Ekitike.
"He is now in Newcastle getting his injury assessed. Hopefully he will be back soon and playing in the black and white shirt, that's what we want to see," Howe said in his press conference ahead of the pre-season friendly against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.
"Of course there are things going on behind the scenes. Conversations that happen between Alex and ourselves and Alex and the club will stay private.
"He is very popular in the dressing room and would love him to continue his journey at Newcastle. There are no contract talks taking place, that will be for a later date, potentially.
"I certainly hope he stays. It's football, who knows what the future will bring."
Howe: We need reinforcements but the window is challenging
While Isak's future bubbles away behind the scenes, Newcastle are actively searching for further reinforcements to bolster Howe's squad for the 2025/26 season.
However, the 47-year-old has commented on how "challenging" the market currently is due to prices skyrocketing and the limited pool of players.
The Magpies secured the £55m signing of Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest earlier in the window but have since missed out on Ekitike to Liverpool, with goalkeeper target James Trafford also looking set to join Manchester City.
"The window is challenging for us. We have multiple players that we are looking at across multiple positions," Howe said in his press conference ahead of the pre-season friendly against Arsenal in Singapore on Sunday.
"Other clubs will say the same, it is a challenging window as prices are going up and the pool of players is smaller.
"We are actively in the market, we are looking. We need to do business and need to bring players in.
"With all the games we will have, we need the options and depth. It's a totally different campaign in the Champions League.
"I hope we can bring players in and not just players but ones that can make a difference. We won't stop until the window shuts."
AccaFreeze lets you lock in one winning leg of your football acca, so a late goal won't ruin your bet!
Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.