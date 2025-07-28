Mikey Moore transfer: Tottenham starlet expected to complete loan move to Rangers

Tottenham forward Mikey Moore is expected to join Rangers on a season-long loan deal.

The deal will not include an option or an obligation to buy the 17-year-old.

Moore, who can play across the front line as a winger or a number 10, is one of Tottenham's most exciting prospects.

Spurs and Moore believe a season of first-team football is required for his development, with the player choosing Rangers despite several offers in the Championship.

The England U19 international made 12 appearances in the Premier League last season and registered one assist.

Moore also played five times during Spurs' Europa League-winning campaign and scored his first goal for the club in a group-stage victory over Elfsborg.

Rangers in talks to sign Antman

Rangers are also in talks with Go Ahead Eagles over the signing of winger Oliver Antman.

Reports of a deal being agreed are understood to be premature, with the 23-year-old still training with the Eredivisie club.

Russell Martin is keen to add wingers to his squad this summer, and has already signed seven players in this window.

Rangers will kick off their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season at Motherwell on Saturday August 2, live on Sky Sports.

It will be new head coach Martin's first league game in charge since being appointed in the summer, and will come just days after their Champions League second-qualifying-round clash against Panathinaikos.

His first Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox will take place on Saturday August 9 against Steven Pressley's Dundee.

The first Old Firm clash of the season takes place on Sunday August 31 live on Sky Sports as Celtic travel to Ibrox, a fixture that could be key as Martin's side look to close the gap on their city rivals this season.

The sides will meet again at Celtic Park on Wednesday January 3 - live on Sky Sports - with their final pre-split meeting at Ibrox on February 28.

Elsewhere, their first match against Derek McInnes' Hearts comes on Saturday September 13 at Ibrox, while Rangers face the two newly-promoted clubs on consecutive weeks with a trip to Livingston on Saturday September 27, before travelling to Falkirk on October 4.

Rangers head to Easter Road - where they ended the last campaign - to face Hibernian on Wednesday October 29, while the first clash against Aberdeen follows that on November 1 at Ibrox.

With no winter break this season, Rangers face six games in December - however, there are no games on Boxing Day. Instead, Martin's side head to Hearts on Saturday December 20 and then host Motherwell on Saturday December 27 at Ibrox.

Rangers' final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 at Falkirk, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.