Lennon Miller: Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou accepts 'high probability' teenage midfielder will leave this summer

Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou has told Sky Sports News there is a "high probability" Lennon Miller will leave this summer as the club considers bids for the teenager.

The 18-year-old, who has a year left on his current deal, is attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

Miller made 39 appearances for the Fir Park side last season and injuries saw him handed the captain's armband by former manager Stuart Kettlewell.

Motherwell host Rangers in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and the manager does not want any distractions.

"There's been some bids on him recently, and it's something the board is working with. I'm trying with the staff here to get the team ready for Saturday, so it's going on in the background and will probably intensify in the coming days," Askou told Sky Sports News.

"Who knows how long it's going to take. There's been a lot of speculation, a lot of rumours, a lot of interest in him for a long time and of course it's intensifying now.

"Obviously there's a high probability that he will move this summer. Nothing is finalised yet, but obviously there's concrete things going on, which we expected at the moment."

Image: Lennon Miller made his Scotland debut last season

Miller is yet to make a competitve appearance for the Lanarkshire club this season, with injury keeping in out of their Scottish League Cup group matches.

"It's going to be interesting to see how it's all turning out., but for now he's still a Motherwell player and he's doing his best to get back to full training," Askou added.

"We'll see if we see him on the pitch again or not, but we're trying our best to get him ready."

