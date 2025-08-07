Benjamin Sesko transfer news: Man Utd agree deal in principle for RB Leipzig forward as Newcastle set to miss out

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle with RB Leipzig to sign Benjamin Sesko, who is set to put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

The deal breaks down to an initial £66.3m (€76.5m) and £7.37m (€8.5m) in performance-related add-ons.

Sesko is expected to fly to the UK on Thursday night and will have a medical in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Newcastle had been working on a deal for Sesko, and on Tuesday made a second bid of £69.7m plus add-ons, which was higher than Manchester United's - after an initial offer of just under £70m (€80m) plus add-ons.

United are understood to be delighted with the deal they have struck with RB Leipzig. They did not want to get embroiled in a bidding war with Newcastle - and are paying less up front than Newcastle's improved second bid.

The forward's strong desire to join Man Utd has not been lost on club officials - they have consistently said they only want players who want to be part of what they are trying to build, regardless of whether they can offer Champions League football or not.

Director of football Jason Wilcox has played a key role in getting the deal over the line, while director of recruitment Christopher Vivell and chief negotiator Matt Hargreaves have been in Leipzig finalising the deal.

The discussions were professional throughout with RB Leipzig and progressed when Sesko made it very clear he only wanted to join Manchester United.

The 22-year-old was absent from RB Leipzig's pre-season friendly loss to Atalanta on Saturday due to his expected departure from the club. The striker, who told his team-mates that he will be leaving, trained indoors away from the team at Leipzig's training complex on Tuesday.

Manchester United's agreement for Sesko could have ramifications for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Newcastle will only let Isak leave St James' Park if they can bring in a ready-made replacement. However, with Sesko now heading to Manchester, it puts any possible move for Isak into doubt.

Liverpool had a bid of £110m plus add-ons rejected by the Magpies.

Could Hojlund leave United?

Manchester United's pursuit of Sesko raises questions over Rasmus Hojlund's future at Old Trafford, with the club understood to be listening to suitable offers for the striker.

It was thought United would have to make sales in order to bring in a striker. However, while the priority is to offload players, it is understood Ruben Amorim's side can buy before selling, provided there are sales before the window closes.

It is understood Leipzig are interested in Hojlund and have explored the conditions of a loan. Leipzig had proposed taking the striker on loan as part of any possible deal for Sesko.

Hojlund has started two of Manchester United's four pre-season games so far and scored in their 4-1 win over Bournemouth, but the possible arrival of a new striker could limit his game time.

'Sesko to Man Utd would be hammer blow to Newcastle' Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie:



"It would be a hammer blow for Newcastle. It's been a bit of a disaster transfer window for them.



"There has been a long list of players that they have got quite far down in terms of negotiations with, only to find that they choose to go elsewhere.



"Hugo Ekitike, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Bryan Mbeumo, Dean Huijsen. There are a number of players who Newcastle felt they had a chance of signing but went elsewhere.



"Getting to this stage with Sesko, a player they have admired for some time, this one will really hurt if he goes to Man Utd.



"It's been a really difficult window."

What makes the RB Leipzig striker so appealing?

Sesko has scored 39 goals in 87 games for RB Leipzig since joining from Red Bull Salzburg two years ago but what qualities would the 22-year-old bring to the Premier League?

And could he really be the next Erling Haaland?

Read Nick Wright's feature here.

