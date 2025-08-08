Aston Villa transfer news: Evann Guessand joins Villans from Nice in deal worth up to almost £28m

Aston Villa have signed Nice striker Evann Guessand.

The transfer will cost an initial £23.5m, potentially rising to almost £28m if bonuses are met.

The 24-year-old has signed a contract until 2030.

Wolves and a number of other clubs from across Europe had been interested in Guessand.

He scored 12 goals in 32 games in Ligue 1 for Nice last season, and has a solitary strike to his name in nine matches for the Ivory Coast.

Aston Villa consider John McGinn not for sale after rejecting an £18m offer from Everton.

Villa want to keep their captain amid further interest from Newcastle, although they have not contacted Villa.

Everton boss David Moyes views the 30-year-old midfielder as a priority target and is keen to add his leadership, experience and versatility to Everton.

