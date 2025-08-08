Aston Villa transfer news: Evann Guessand joins Villans from Nice in deal worth up to almost £28m
Aston Villa complete move for 24-year-old striker Evann Guessand; Ivory Coast international joins from Nice on five-year deal for fee of up to £28m; Guessand scored 12 Ligue 1 goals in 2024/25 ahead of move to Premier League
Friday 8 August 2025 11:19, UK
Aston Villa have signed Nice striker Evann Guessand.
The transfer will cost an initial £23.5m, potentially rising to almost £28m if bonuses are met.
The 24-year-old has signed a contract until 2030.
Wolves and a number of other clubs from across Europe had been interested in Guessand.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Aston Villa news & transfers🦁
- Got Sky? Watch Villa games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
He scored 12 goals in 32 games in Ligue 1 for Nice last season, and has a solitary strike to his name in nine matches for the Ivory Coast.
McGinn not for sale as Villa reject Everton bid
Aston Villa consider John McGinn not for sale after rejecting an £18m offer from Everton.
Villa want to keep their captain amid further interest from Newcastle, although they have not contacted Villa.
Everton boss David Moyes views the 30-year-old midfielder as a priority target and is keen to add his leadership, experience and versatility to Everton.
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from this season
From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.