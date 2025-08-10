Man Utd transfer news: AC Milan in talks over deal for Rasmus Hojlund after Benjamin Sesko arrival

AC Milan are in talks with Manchester United over the signing of striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Milan want to complete a loan deal with an option to buy, but United's preference is to do a permanent deal - or at least have a permanent element attached to any loan.

They would consider offers of around £40m for the 22-year-old Denmark international.

The £73.7m arrival of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig is likely to limit Hojlund's game time for United moving forward if he stays.

Manchester United

Arsenal Sunday 17th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Hojlund was an unused substitute in United's pre-season friendly against Fiorentina on Saturday despite being the only recognised striker in the squad - he was the only first-team regular not to get on the pitch.

Head coach Ruben Amorim opted to play Mason Mount as a false No 9 instead, telling MUTV afterwards: "We struggled without a reference as a striker. We have a new player, so we'll see."

Hojlund wants to stay and fight for his place, but it is now clear he has joined the likes of Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia as players United want out.

Hojlund initially joined Manchester United from Atalanta for £72m in August 2023.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Benjamin Sesko's top five goals from his time in the Bundesliga

Sesko was formally presented to Man Utd supporters on Saturday, ahead of the club's 1-1 friendly draw with Fiorentina.

The striker was unveiled before kick-off but unavailable to play.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with Man Utd set to pay an initial £66.26m (€76.5m) with £7.36m (€8.5m) in performance-related add-ons.

Sesko is the third forward to arrive at Old Trafford this summer after Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, costing a combined £207.2m.

'Focus has turned to departures'

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth:

Following Sesko's arrival, the focus at Man Utd is now on departures.

Along with AC Milan's interest in Hojlund, Borussia Dortmund are still pursuing a deal for Sancho while a formal offer from Chelsea for Garnacho is expected.

Real Betis continue to work on a deal to sign Antony.

However, United may not be finished when it comes to incomings and want to be in a position to act if a good market opportunity presents itself.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As transfer speculation heats up for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, take a look at the Manchester United target's best moments from his 2024-2025 Premier League season

Recruiting a central midfielder appears to be high on the agenda and interest in Brighton's Carlos Baleba remains.

United have explored the conditions of a deal but it looks like a very difficult transfer to do, not least because Brighton do not want to sell - and are under no pressure to.

Baleba has not featured for Brighton since the pre-season victory over Stoke City in Marbella in mid-July due to a minor knee injury.

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.