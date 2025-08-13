Dominic Calvert-Lewin transfer news: Former Everton striker agrees in principle to join Leeds on free transfer
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to move to Leeds after leaving Everton following the expiration of his contract; the 28-year-old scored three goals for the Toffees last season in an injury-hit campaign; the deal means Leeds are now unlikely to move for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz
Wednesday 13 August 2025 12:13, UK
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has agreed to join Leeds United in principle.
Calvert-Lewin left Everton upon the expiry of his contract earlier this summer.
He was one of the options Leeds looked at earlier in the summer, however the deal was viewed as a difficult one to do at that stage.
The deal for Calvert-Lewin makes it unlikely that Leeds will do a deal for top striker target Rodrigo Muniz.
Fulham don't want to sell and Atalanta have made a £34.5m (€40m) offer for the player.
Leeds had been staying patient in their pursuit of Muniz, who has been their top striker target this summer.
However, they were facing a tough task to prise him from Fulham - and then Atalanta made their move.
Sky Sports News reported yesterday that Muniz is keen to explore a move to the Italian club, who are playing in the Champions League next season.
Fulham do not want to sell the striker and would be even more reluctant to send him to a Premier League rival.
Leeds subsequently decided to revisit the potential of a free transfer for Calvert-Lewin.
Leeds transfers
In
Anton Stach - Hoffenheim, £17.4m
Sebastiaan Bornauw - Wolfsburg, £5.1m
Lukas Nmecha - Wolfsburg, free
Jaka Bijol - Udinese, £15m
Gabriel Gudmundsson - Lille, £10m
Sean Longstaff - Newcastle, £12m
Lucas Perri - Lyon, £15.6m
Out
Josuha Guilavogui - released
Joe Snowdon - Swindon, free
Junior Firpo - released
Max Wober - Werder Bremen, loan
Mateo Joseph - Mallorca, loan
