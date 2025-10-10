Could Neymar be reunited with Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez at Inter Miami?- Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

Daily Mail

Inter Miami have been offered the chance to reunite Neymar with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Denmark manager Brian Riemer says Manchester United have wasted Rasmus Hojlund's talent after the youngster continued his good start to the season.

Jude Bellingham has admitted that he maintains a 'macho' image of himself to deflect from any personal vulnerabilities.

Lyon's brilliant young £50m-rated winger Malick Fofana would fit the bill perfectly at one of the top Premier League teams, his representatives have said.

The Sun

Dan Burn claims a broken hand will not stop him playing through the pain for club and country.

The Mirror

Norway manager Stale Solbakken has confirmed that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is back in his home country after sustaining an MCL injury last weekend against West Ham.

Image: Martin Odegaard is back in his home country after sustaining an MCL injury last weekend against West Ham

Daily Express

Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus has revealed he is plotting to approach investors in a fresh attempt to buy Manchester United.

The Guardian

Paulo Pezzolano was sacked by Watford because he resisted pressure to select players who have a connection to the agent Arnaud Mogi Bayat, it has been claimed.

Ross Wilson is poised to fill the vacant sporting director role at Newcastle as one of English football's longest-running pursuits finally draws to a close.

Scottish Sun

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has called up Rangers midfielder Connor Barron and Hibs star Josh Mulligan as replacements for suspended Lewis Ferguson and Ryan Christie ahead of Sunday's showdown with Belarus.

