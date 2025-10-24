Sheffield Wednesday Q&A: What's next after Sky Bet Championship club placed into administration?

Sheffield Wednesday have been deducted 12 points after being placed in administration.

Sky Sports News' Sanny Rudravajhala spoke to Paul Stanley of Begbies Traynor, the firm which has taken control of the club in the interim, outside Hillsborough shortly after the news was announced.

Read the full interview below...

What does going into administration mean?

"HMRC looked like they were going to put the company into liquidation, which would have probably ended up in a similar situation to Bury or Macclesfield, where the club may have just ended.

"At the 11th hour, the director of the club decided to appoint administrators, so we've been appointed over the stadium company and the football club, which means, essentially, we can sell the whole thing to somebody."

Is Dejphon Chansiri not the owner anymore?

"Administrators take over the position of the directors, so we're now in control. We make all the decisions.

"I've never met the previous owner, I've never spoken to him. I don't think I would need to, to be honest with you. He doesn't get involved in any decision going forward.

"It's purely down to us, and our responsibility is we report to the creditors and we report back to the court."

So it's possible for a prospective owner to buy the club and Hillsborough?

"Yes. To have a club in the EFL, you need to be able to give 10 years security on a lease or own a ground. Given the size of the club, it would be quite difficult to play games if we didn't have the stadium as well.

"What we said was, if we wanted to be involved, we needed to be in charge of the stadium as well, so we're in an ideal position to sell."

What are the next steps?

"Unlike most administrations, it's been a very warm welcome. The playing staff, the staff at the stadium and the supporters are really glad control has been taken by somebody that now can find a buyer.

"There was already a sale process going on beforehand, but that hadn't really gone anywhere, so our solicitors will be setting up a data room and then we'll be vetting people who come forward. I imagine it will be a couple of months."

What will the situation be for the non-playing staff?

"The rules were changed a while ago to protect the employees at the ground as well as the players, so they're all treated as football creditors. While the administrators are in, we will look to pay the wages as we go.

"We're not sure what money's in the bank at the minute, but I suspect it won't be a lot. The most important thing is to focus on the game tomorrow and get the place back full again.

"If we can get supporters back in the ground, buying beer, buying food, buying shirts in the shop - where I know there's been a bit of a boycott - coming to games and getting behind the team, then there shouldn't be an issue with keeping the club going for the next couple of months."

Is the message for supporters to come back and support the club?

"Yes, 100 per cent. One of the appointment-takers, Kris Wigfield, is a Sheffield Wednesday season ticket holder, and he's had a lot of conversations with the Supporters' Club. He's been really embraced, and there has been such a positive feeling since we've walked in.

"Most places you go in, it's doom and gloom when administrators go in; here, I think everyone sees now that a corner's perhaps been turned, and we can move forward and try and find a buyer."

Is this a good day to be Wednesday fan?

"I think it's a great day. It just gives the fans a bit more certainty in terms of direction.

"The previous owner had been involved for around 10 years, and had clearly run out of money.

"Compared to a Bury or Macclesfield situation, what we're looking for here is a situation where the club can be saved and will carry on, as it has done for generations."

What's the take-home message?

"It will take a bit of time because there's a load of hoops to go through in terms of EFL regulations.

"We've got to speak to the supporters and see whether they want to buy the club first, and the feeling we get is that they don't - they would rather have a new owner come in who can take the club, hopefully, back to the Premier League one day."