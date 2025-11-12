England: Thomas Tuchel's admission that big names are at risk of missing out on a place in 2026 World Cup squad is seismic

This feels like a seismic moment in England's planning for next summer's World Cup.

Never before has this head coach given so many specific indications about his intentions.

Up until now, Thomas Tuchel has kept his cards close to his chest, saying no individual player has yet been ruled in or ruled out of his plans.

In fact, even as recently as his squad announcement on Friday, he said he knows there will be some players who make late bursts of form in the second half of the season who will demand his attention, that variations in form and fitness will all have a big impact on the choices he makes.

And then he now tells us directly that he can't take to the World Cup all of the No 10s that have featured with England in his eight matches in charge. He names them, too - Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Morgan Gibbs-White (he forgot to name Ebere Eze - which may be significant in its own right).

Tuchel also says now he isn't afraid of making the "tough calls" and leaving big names with big reputations out of his starting XI, and indeed out of the wider squad.

To top it off, he goes on to say in a radio interview that Harry Kane, Bellingham and Foden cannot and will not play together in the same England team while he is in charge. Not unless he decides to change his formation - an option which he says, right now, is off the table.

Wow. Three revelations in one. All closely related, but each of them very detailed. With names.

The Tuchel we have got to know in his 11 months in charge has only ever singled out individual players in a deliberate tactic to boost their belief, or to give them a kick up the backside. One or the other.

He said Marcus Rashford could be one of the best forwards in world football. There's the carrot. He said he's surprised Bukayo Saka hasn't scored more than 13 international goals, just after the 24-year-old had broken the England goalscoring record for an Arsenal player. There's the stick.

But what's happened now is different. And we can only assume it is calculated.

Tuchel's message wasn't aimed at one individual player - more, it was a broad brush of a warning to many: step up, or you won't step onto the plane next summer.

Until this point in his tenure as England boss, Tuchel has said his selections are based on a mixture of form and pedigree. He wouldn't ignore England's best players, who have been there and done it at previous major tournaments, if they were currently undergoing a dip in form.

England's "best players" would be given special dispensation, because they would be needed for the big games in the biggest of competitions. That makes sense. If Kane doesn't score for six Bayern Munich matches, for example, it is ludicrous to think he might miss out on next summer's showpiece.

And, it would be equally strange if Tuchel were to rule out the unique talent of Palmer, if he can prove his fitness with six months still to go.

What we are hearing now from the England head coach, however, is a pretty clear shift in emphasis: pedigree? That ain't enough on its own. Now is the time to step up and prove your worth.

And that will be music to the ears of players like Rogers and Elliot Anderson. Neither has been to a major senior tournament, though Anderson played a key role when England won the U21s Euros last summer, and so the pair might have had a niggling feeling they might miss out to those with bigger reputations.

It was significant that Tuchel named both of those players - Rogers and Anderson - in this latest round of media duties, praising the duo for the impact they have made. Anderson, he says, is "one of the best midfielders in the Premier League" and is "a key player for us". Rogers has "played fantastic for us in this position".

It is noticeable too that Tuchel has kept a pretty consistent squad for each of these three autumn international breaks.

There was only one change between the September and October England squads - Saka returning from injury - and beyond Bellingham and Foden's reintegration, only two other outfield changes to this latest squad selection.

Both of those other outfield changes saw Adam Wharton and Alex Scott included - specifically because Tuchel still has some answers to find in central midfield. Everywhere else in the squad there has been an obvious thread of consistency, with the same players included.

Between now and next May, when Tuchel names his World Cup squad, we will all be playing guessing games about who will go, and who will miss out. But it is fair to assume that he will only take two strikers - one of those being Kane.

He will take four or five central midfield players - with three of those looking inevitably like Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson and Anderson. And the best guess is that he will take three No 10s - with Bellingham perhaps the only guaranteed inclusion, and Rogers getting ever closer to a secure spot in the squad.

What Tuchel has done now is set out his stall, and in doing so he has prepared the England fanbase and some big-name players for the eventuality that some will miss out, and that his World Cup squad will look a little different from many of those of the past.

That may lessen the shock somewhat when the 26 names for North America are finally known. But it won't make it any less significant.