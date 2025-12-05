Scotland's World Cup draw: The key questions as Steve Clarke's side are drawn against Brazil, Morocco and Haiti

It FINALLY feels real. Scotland ARE going to the World Cup.

Watching our name, eventually, being called out at the draw in Washington felt surreal, albeit there was a bit of déjà vu.

Now that the draw is finally over, the race to book flights, hotels, and more is about to begin - but what else do we need to know about the World Cup?

Here are those key - and not so key - questions answered as Scotland return to football's biggest stage for the first time since 1998...

For those who remember the last World Cup Scotland were at - you'll have had a wry smile on your face when you saw Scotland paired with five-time winners Brazil and Morocco, again - Steve Clarke sure did!

Group C was completed when Haiti were drawn out of the hat - Scotland's first opponents.

Clarke: We will bring a little bit of magic

Image: Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is out of contract after the World Cup

Head coach Clarke is the only national team boss to lead the men's side to three major tournaments, and the first to reach a World Cup in 27 years.

When asked about the magic of facing Brazil, Clarke told BBC Scotland: "We're going to bring a little bit of magic as well, hopefully. It's great to play them.

"Obviously if you go back to 1998, which is a long time ago, Brazil and Morocco were in the group, so there's a little quirk of fate.

"Haiti as a pot four team will be difficult. They won their qualifying section quite comfortably. But we managed to win ours as well. So bring it on."

Clarke added: "The draw's fantastic. One of the big things in my head was no European teams. So we are playing three top sides from three different continents of the world and that's what the World Cup is all about."

Where do Scotland play and when?

Well, the short answer to that is we don't exactly know, yet. That will be decided on Saturday.

What we do know is Clarke's side open their campaign against Haiti on Saturday, June 13, in Boston or New Jersey-New York Stadium.

Scotland then take on 2022 semi-finalists Morocco on Friday June 19, in Boston or Philadelphia, with their final group game against Brazil on Wednesday, June 24 in Atlanta or Miami.

If you think the Euros last summer was a trip of a lifetime, well, this is going to be the trip of a lifetime.

The 2026 tournament will take place across 16 cities in three North American countries: the United States, Canada and Mexico.

This is the first time a World Cup has been hosted by three nations - we sure do pick our major finals well.

Around 200,000 of the Tartan Army took over Germany last year. However, next year you can't get to the games by car, bike or even on foot. There are thousands of miles between cities, after you get over that big pond in the middle. It will take time, planning and a few coins from down the back of the sofa.

So what does that route to the final look like?

Image: Scotland last reached a men's World Cup in 1998 when they faced Brazil and Morocco

Those with a glass-half-full approach might think about progressing from the group stage at a major finals for the first time. For those like me, it's only right to dream, right?

So here's a look at who Scotland's most likely opponents will be en route to that final based on the highest-ranking possible teams progressing...

If Scotland are group winners…

Round of 32 - June 29: Scotland vs Japan, Houston

Round of 16 - July 5: Scotland vs Senegal, East Rutherford

Quarter-final - July 11: Scotland vs England, Miami

Semi-final - July 15: Scotland vs Argentina, Atlanta

Final - July 19: Scotland vs Spain, East Rutherford

If Scotland are group runners-up…

Round of 32 - June 29: Scotland vs Netherlands, Guadalupe

Round of 16 - July 4: Scotland vs Italy, Houston

Quarter-final - July 9: Scotland vs France, Foxborough

Semi-final - July 14: Scotland vs Spain, Arlington

Final - July 19: Scotland vs Argentina, East Rutherford

If Scotland finish third in their group...

This could also take Scotland all the way. But because of the complicated way the third-placed qualification works, there are too many potential routes - which won't be finalised until the end of the group stages - to take into account at this point.

What about tickets?

Image: The Tartan Army travelled to Euro 2024 in their thousands

Here's where it could get interesting. FIFA will be using dynamic pricing for the first time.

With the cost fluctuating based on demand, expect to see tickets at eye-watering prices, especially for the most high-profile games.

FIFA have confirmed eight per cent of tickets at every game will be set aside for each team to be distributed to fans - without dynamic pricing - by national associations like the Scottish FA, however, that will only cover a few thousand fans.

2026 World Cup to have first-ever half-time show FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed the 2026 World Cup final will have a half-time show.



Coldplay will be involved in putting together the event at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on 19 July, in a move inspired by NFL's Super Bowl.

Football's governing body say the cheapest tickets are from £45 ($60) in the group stage. But the most expensive tickets for the final are £5,094 ($6,730).

There will also be a sales window after the draw from December 11 to January 13, when ticket applications will be based on a fixed price for those buying in the random selection draw.

Don't forget FIFA's official ticket reselling platform, not that it will be cheap. Tickets can be sold on the platform, with the seller setting the price and FIFA taking a 15 per cent commission from the seller and a 15 per cent commission from the buyer.

Will the Tartan Army need visas?

Image: US President Donald Trump has announced plans to help ticket holders obtain visas for the US

If you manage to get your hands on tickets, or perhaps you're just going to soak up the atmosphere, there is one other bit of paperwork!

You will need a visa - also known as an electronic system for travel authorisation (ESTA) - to enter America.

US President Donald Trump has said fans travelling over for the tournament will be able to get interviews more quickly.

He also announced a 'FIFA PASS' which allows those with World Cup tickets purchased through FIFA to get expedited visa appointments.

You don't need a visa for Mexico, while those going to Canada will need an eTA.

Either way, to see Steve Clarke running around the New York New Jersey Stadium, with the trophy in hand after the final, get your ESTAs booked.

What about our World Cup song?

Image: Who will sing Scotland's World Cup song?

"Kenny McLean from the halfway line" anyone? Perhaps that's just for the fans to sing in the stands - or in my case at work, home, the gym and in bed since that win over Denmark.

The professionals will be best placed to give us something to sing as we head West in a few months time.

Casting minds back to the last World Cup Scotland qualified for, it was 'Don't Come Home Too Soon' by Del Amitri in 1998.

Who will get the call to do the honours this time around? The Proclaimers, Lewis Capaldi, Gerry Cinnamon, Paolo Nutini or even Rod Stewart? Or perhaps you'd prefer Susan Boyle, Amy MacDonald or Lulu, and don't forget about the likes of The Fratellis, Deacon Blue and Runrig.

Either way, it will be a banger and something we'll all be learning the words to over the coming months!

What about the ball that will hit the back of the net?

Image: The Trionda is the official match ball of the 2026 World Cup

We've seen the new Scotland home kit in that win over Denmark but what about the new ball that Scott McTominay will smash home with an overhead kick or Kenny McLean strike from the halfway line, again?

The official match ball has been manufactured by Adidas and is called the Trionda, which translated from Spanish means "three waves".

It features a red, green and blue colour scheme that pays homage to the three host countries - Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Adidas claim that its "connected ball technology" will be helpful in relaying data to VAR, with AI helping to make decisions.

Anything happening in March?

Image: Head coach Steve Clarke will need to pick his squad, team base and more over the coming months

There's a thing called play-offs, but we don't need to worry about that, right?

There will still be some matches to look forward to. Games for Clarke to bring his squad together and use as preparation for the World Cup.

A host of familiar faces will be expected to feature - but it is also a last chance for anyone else hoping to make a late stake for a spot on the plane. Harvey McBarnes, anyone?

It will be the penultimate chance for fans to see their heroes in action again before heading to the World Cup. Did we mention that Scotland have qualified?