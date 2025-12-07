Mo Salah's Liverpool future in doubt after Leeds post-match interview - Paper talk and football gossip

The top story from Sunday's newspapers was Mo Salah's bombshell interview after Liverpool's draw at Leeds.

Salah plunged his Liverpool future into doubt and suggested next Saturday's game against Brighton could be his last for the club.

The Liverpool star claimed "the club has thrown me under the bus", adding his relationship with Arne Slot had broken down and that "someone doesn't want me in the club".

Here's how the UK press reacted...

Liverpool are locked in a civil war and Mohamed Salah wants Arne Slot out - Lewis Steele, Daily Mail

Mohamed Salah's statement has brought his Anfield legacy into question - Ian Ladyman, Daily Mail

Mohamed Salah has made Liverpool's crisis all about himself and his bruised ego - Sam Wallace, Sunday Telegraph

This was brazen disloyalty from Mohamed Salah. His position looks untenable - but keeping him wasn't a mistake - Martin Samuel, Sunday Times

Mohamed Salah's angry reaction will stun supporters - Gregg Evans, The Athletic

This is a clear challenge to Arne Slot's authority from one of Liverpool's most iconic figures - Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Mohamed Salah's frustration is understandable after recent months, but that doesn't excuse his decision to go nuclear - James Pearce, The Athletic

Where could Salah go next?

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

"He's said he's unhappy, so any club interested in signing him will know that they can probably get him on the cheap. They'll ask him to take a wage cut - is he willing to do that?

"Everybody talks about Saudi Arabia. Yes, the Saudi Pro League want him. He's a priority signing. They'd love for him to play in Saudi Arabia.

"But it's going to be a very complicated deal to do and it's not something that's just going to happen in a matter of days, especially considering Salah is going to the Africa Cup of Nations.

"I can see him playing in Saudi Arabia at some point but it's not going to happen in a matter of days."