Carlos Baleba: Brighton and Cameroon midfielder hoping to light up the Africa Cup of Nations

Paul Pogba, Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets and Kevin De Bruyne.

The names that spring to Carlos Baleba's mind as he lists off players he grew up hoping to mould his own game on. Among them are multiple World Cups, Champions Leagues, top-flight titles and era-defining moments.

It would take one with lofty ambitions to match not only their accolades, but their performances on the biggest stage. Baleba goes a step further, though. The goal for him is not to match, but to synthesise.

"I watch a lot of highlights from them. I watch their positioning and their scanning. But I try to be like Carlos Baleba," he tells Sky Sports.

"It's an ambition [of mine] to be the best midfielder in the world. I just want to work hard, to take some advice, to take something from the midfielders. Not just in the Premier League, because I learned a lot from here.

"Rodri and others, but I try to take [lessons from] outside of the Premier League. Like Ligue 1, Vitinha or Joao Neves.

"In LaLiga, Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets. I try to learn every day I'm learning. I'm watching them on YouTube."

'Baleba' is a name that's been thrust into the limelight. The 21-year-old's performances at Brighton last season, marshalling the midfield, placed him firmly on the radar of Europe's elite. A move didn't transpire.

But before it was viral social media hashtags and nine-figure fees, for Baleba, it all began with a ball at his feet in Douala, Cameroon - the country Baleba will represent at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"The first thing I had at my feet was a ball when I was young. My dad wanted me to play football and he wanted me to be a big player."

Back then, it wasn't about scanning and positioning for Baleba, who didn't even have becoming a central midfielder in mind; it was enjoyment.

He and his father used to watch TV and it was wingers like Neymar that first captured his imagination. Baleba's father, Eugene, was a professional in Cameroon.

He coached Baleba in Cameroon and had dreams of his son emulating the likes of Maradona and Ronaldinho.

While on the surface, Baleba's physical profile on the pitch and hopes to orchestrate from deep are a far cry from his father's prophecy of Ronaldinho and Maradona, the joy they hinged their game is one that he shares.

Whether it's on the pitch or on social media, Baleba is known for a beaming smile that he says underpins who and what he is as a footballer.

"If I'm not smiling on the pitch, if I'm not enjoying it, I'm not good. That enjoyment comes from my mum.

"When I was a kid, she played with me, she encouraged me. When my dad took me to train, she was there for me."

Baleba took his love for the game to France from Douala with Lille beckoning. After rising through the ranks in France, a move to Brighton and the Premier League soon followed. He made the move to the Amex in August 2023, but it was his performances in the 2024/25 season that made everyone take note.

Under the guidance of Fabian Hurzeler, Baleba emerged as one of the league's finest midfield prospects. But after a whirlwind summer, it's been a slower start to this campaign. The spotlight was always an ambition for Baleba but he didn't expect the speed at which his reputation would rise.

"When I see my name everywhere, I'm happy," he says.

"When I was a kid, it was a wish for my dad and my mum. It's a wish for me.

"I'm happy, with it all. But it was overwhelming because I've done everything so fast.

"I've done things that some players at my age, they don't do the things like I did. But I'm really happy."

"I want to show I can be the best midfielder in the world at the AFCON"

Becoming a household name in England has come with a level of prestige in his home continent. At the AFCON, Baleba will naturally be looked upon as a source of inspiration for Cameroon.

He'll be hoping to stand on the shoulders of giants like Samuel Eto'o, Roger Milla and Rigobert Song and be a part of an AFCON-winning side.

Cameroon qualified for AFCON without losing a single game but after missing out on the World Cup after losing to DR Congo in the play-offs, things haven't been the rosiest off the pitch for the Indomitable Lions.

There's reported unrest within the camp and sudden changes, with now-Cameroonian president Eto'o at the heart of it. But given their heritage in the competition, Baleba backs his nation to do well.

"I believe in my country," Baleba tells Sky Sports.

"I believe in our players. We go to play the AFCON, and I think we're going to do well.

"Playing for Cameroon, for me it's big, because I want to win something with my country. It's a pleasure to play for my country. I want to win the AFCON and World Cup with my country!

"I've become a big leader but there are a lot of leaders in the group. There are a lot of leaders like Brian Mbeumo.

"But everyone, we're going to stay together and play. And maybe we can give all of ourselves to our country. But the first thing is to believe in our team."

While this season hasn't gone to plan, the AFCON represents a timely opportunity for Baleba to set a different stage alight.

"I want to show my best in this AFCON," he says.

"I want to show the people that I want to be the best midfielder in the world. I want to be the best midfielder like Yaya Touré in Africa.

"In this AFCON. The first thing is our country, our style of play and to give everything on the pitch."

The prospect of winning the AFCON falls in line with what has already been a surging rise to stardom for Baleba. A triumph will make him the hero that those learning will watch on YouTube.

Who will he react if he wins it?

The famous Baleba smile comes out as he says: "I'm going to go crazy."