Liverpool set to sign Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez in £43m deal - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers as the January transfer window opens for business.

Premier League

Liverpool are set to seal a deal worth up to £43m for Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez. The Ecuador international is poised to join Arne Slot's champions after Chelsea withdrew from the race - The Sun.

Mohamed Salah will remain at Liverpool beyond the January transfer window after a cooling of interest from Saudi Arabia - Daily Mirror

Tottenham and Wales forward Brennan Johnson is expected to have a medical at Crystal Palace in the next 24 hours after a £35m deal was agreed - Daily Telegraph.

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has rejected a potential move to West Ham - Talksport.

Bournemouth are one of a number of Premier League clubs to express interest in Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri - Daily Mail.

Crystal Palace forward Eddie Nketiah's chances of joining West Ham have been scuppered after suffering a hamstring injury - Talksport.

Tottenham have reached a verbal agreement to sell Manor Solomon to Fiorentina - Daily Mirror.

Scottish football

Celtic are in talks with Bournemouth over a loan deal for defender Julian Araujo and want to have the Mexico international available for their meeting with Rangers on 3 January - Daily Record.

Rangers are reportedly set to rekindle their interest in former Hearts star James Penrice - Scottish Sun.

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.



Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

World football

Neymar has reportedly agreed to extend his contract at Santos by another year in his fight to make Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad - Daily Mail.