Liverpool set to sign Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez in £43m deal - Paper Talk
Thursday 1 January 2026 07:41, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers as the January transfer window opens for business.
Premier League
Liverpool are set to seal a deal worth up to £43m for Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez. The Ecuador international is poised to join Arne Slot's champions after Chelsea withdrew from the race - The Sun.
Mohamed Salah will remain at Liverpool beyond the January transfer window after a cooling of interest from Saudi Arabia - Daily Mirror
Tottenham and Wales forward Brennan Johnson is expected to have a medical at Crystal Palace in the next 24 hours after a £35m deal was agreed - Daily Telegraph.
Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has rejected a potential move to West Ham - Talksport.
Bournemouth are one of a number of Premier League clubs to express interest in Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri - Daily Mail.
Crystal Palace forward Eddie Nketiah's chances of joining West Ham have been scuppered after suffering a hamstring injury - Talksport.
Tottenham have reached a verbal agreement to sell Manor Solomon to Fiorentina - Daily Mirror.
Scottish football
Celtic are in talks with Bournemouth over a loan deal for defender Julian Araujo and want to have the Mexico international available for their meeting with Rangers on 3 January - Daily Record.
Rangers are reportedly set to rekindle their interest in former Hearts star James Penrice - Scottish Sun.
World football
Neymar has reportedly agreed to extend his contract at Santos by another year in his fight to make Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad - Daily Mail.