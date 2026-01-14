Rangers transfer news: Tuur Rommens joins from Westerlo in £3m deal as second January signing

Rangers have completed the signing of left-back Tuur Rommens from Westerlo on an initial three-and-a-half-year deal.

The Belgian is head coach Danny Röhl's second January signing, joining in a deal worth over £3m, following the arrival of midfielder Tochi Chukwuani.

Sky Sports News understands that while Rommens could feature for Rangers immediately, the club are expected to manage his early involvement as a precaution following a previous knock.

It is believed the Ibrox side are relaxed about the situation, with current left-back Jayden Meghoma impressing under Röhl.

Rommens, who featured 79 times for Westerlo over the past two years, is expected to be fully available for selection in three to four weeks.

Sky Sports News revealed last month that Rangers were tracking the 22-year-old who has earned nine caps for the Belgium U21s.

Image: Tuur Rommens played for Belgium U21s

He said: "I'm very happy to be here. It's a dream to play for a club like this and I only have positive feelings.

"Everyone knows Rangers, and when a club like this is interested in you then you want to be part of this club. The most important thing is that they believe in me and that's why I have come here.

"It's a big club with a lot of fans and they always play in Europe. It was very easy for me to make this choice."

Röhl added: "I am delighted to welcome Tuur to the club.

"He is a young and hungry player who adds real quality and physicality to the group and increases competition in a key area of the pitch.

"We believe he will be a fantastic addition to the side and an important asset in the years ahead."

Image: Andreas Skov Olsen is closing in on a move to Ibrox

Rangers have also agreed a loan deal for Wolfsburg winger Andreas Skov Olsen.

The 26-year-old is set to undergo a medical before joining until the summer, with an option to buy included in the deal that could see him stay at Ibrox permanently.

After impressing at Club Brugge, Olsen moved to the Bundesliga for around £12m last January. However, he has made just eight league starts over the past year.

Sky Sports News reported on Tuesday that the player was keen on the switch to Rangers, with head coach Danny Röhl holding the player in high regard.

Olsen, who has won 40 caps for Denmark, had been a target for previous Ibrox bosses but chairman Andrew Cavenagh has sanctioned the move during this window as the club look to bolster their squad.