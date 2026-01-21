Dominik Szoboszlai is Liverpool's superstar now as Moises Caicedo shows consistency for Chelsea - Champions League Hits and Misses

Image: Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after opening the scoring for Liverpool against Marseille

Mohamed Salah was back in Liverpool's starting line-up against Marseille for the first time since his explosive interview in December. It seems he still has a role to play this season. But this team has a different main man now in Dominik Szoboszlai.

The midfielder had endured a tough week, gifting Barnsley a goal in the FA Cup before missing from the spot against Burnley. But when Liverpool won a free-kick within shooting range at the end of the first half at the Stade Velodrome, he made it clear to Salah who would be stepping up to take it.

"I love his confidence," Steven Gerrard, a man who knows a thing or two about taking responsibility for Liverpool, said on TNT Sports. "Most players with Mo Salah in their ear would move aside and respect that, but I love the way he says, 'no chance'."

What followed, of course, was a clever strike directed under the wall and into the net to give Liverpool the crucial opening goal. It was Szoboszlai's fourth in seven Champions League appearances this season and he has a further three assists.

Following his sensational strike against Arsenal earlier this season, he is the first Liverpool player since the departed Trent Alexander-Arnold, in 2022/23, to score more than one free-kick in a single season. His latest came in another starring display. Salah is back but Szoboszlai is this team's talisman now.

Nick Wright

Image: Chelsea's Moises Caicedo celebrates scoring against Pafos

The high-quality and wide-ranging skills of Moises Caicedo are no secret but his performance to inspire Chelsea to a narrow but important win over stubborn Pafos exemplified his many attributes.

He eventually made the difference with his header from a flicked-on corner with 12 minutes to play. That was his fourth shot on target of the game, with the visitors' goalkeeper twice sharp to stop Caicedo drives before the break. It's the most shots on target he's had in a game for Chelsea.

He was also joint-top for chances created, with Enzo Fernandez, while only centre-backs Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana had more touches. Only Fofana won possession more times. Caicedo is a player who can do it all.

The midfielder has played every minute he has been available for under Rosenior so far. He missed the Arsenal tie through suspension - and that was the only game the new head coach hasn't won.

While the defence gets rejigged and attackers are rotated, Caicedo is a constant - and essential - for this Chelsea team.

Peter Smith

It was a special evening at St James' Park as an electric atmosphere spurred Newcastle on to secure a crucial win to boost their chances of automatic qualification in the Champions League.

However, the injury to Bruno Guimaraes will leave a bitter taste in the mouth of Eddie Howe - and you could sense it in his press conference.

Image: Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes went off injured during the 3-0 win against PSV

After confirming the ankle problem for his captain and revealing swelling had already appeared, Howe admitted it was a "worry" for the club.

That might be understating it. Newcastle's next four games consist of Aston Villa, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester City. The first game is the only one they will play at home, live on Sky Sports, this Sunday.

Guimaraes has stepped up for his side regularly throughout the current campaign and the thought of heading into those fixtures without their captain and star player is a worrying one.

Newcastle United

Aston Villa Sunday 25th January 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

"We hope it is not serious," Howe added. "We will do everything we can to get him fit as quickly as possible."

Lewis Miley replaced him on the evening and went on to wear the armband, but asking him to fill the void Guimaraes' potential absence leaves is an impossible task.

Patrick Rowe