Newcastle 3-0 PSV: Magpies move into top eight of Champions League table after cruising to win at St James' Park

Newcastle moved into the top eight of the Champions League with a crucial 3-0 win against PSV Eindhoven, teeing up a blockbuster clash against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain to decide their fate in their final game.

The Magpies will travel to the Parc des Princes on January 28, while sitting level on points with the reigning champions of Europe in seventh and sixth respectively, as they look to avoid the play-offs and secure their place in the last 16.

Victory confirmed their place in the play-offs at the very least but Eddie Howe, after already tasting victory against PSG in 2023, will be hoping for more.

A second triumph against the Ligue 1 giants would secure their spot in the next round, although a draw could be enough given their superior goal difference over those around them.

Newcastle were outside the top eight heading into the fixture but quickly moved up the table with a comfortable lead after two major errors from the Eredivisie league leaders within the first half hour.

Goalkeeper Matej Kovar cleared the ball directly to Bruno Guimaraes before compatriot Joelinton selflessly squared the ball to Yoane Wissa, allowing him to score just eight minutes into his first start in the Champions League.

Yarek Gasiorowski was the next culprit when his underhit backpass was pounced upon by Wissa in a replication of the first goal. Anthony Gordon reaped the rewards on this occasion, tapping into an empty net to score his sixth of the competition.

Harvey Barnes rounded the evening off with a well-taken strike into the bottom corner after the break but the mood will be dampened by an injury to captain Guimaraes, who was forced off in the first half after landing awkwardly on his ankle.

Lewis Miley replaced him in the 48th minute and the 19-year-old homegrown talent would go on to wear the armband in the latter stages of the game, adding to the mood in what was a special night at St James' Park.

Attention will undoubtedly switch to the blockbuster clash against PSG at the end of the month but in the immediate future, Howe will need to navigate a tough test against Aston Villa, live on Sky Sports, this Sunday. Possibly without their leader.

Player ratings: Wissa stars in first CL start Newcastle: Pope (6), Trippier (7), Botman (7), Thiaw (7), Hall (8), Joelinton (8), Tonali (6), Guimaraes (6), Barnes (8), Gordon (8), Wissa (9).



Subs: Miley (6), Elanga (6), Ramsey (6), Woltemade (6).



Player of the Match: Yoane Wissa.

Howe: Games like this are why Wissa joined

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe speaking to TNT Sports:

"Really good performance from us. A difficult opponent, tactically, they are tough to play against.

"We were rewarded with some really good goals today. Really good night for Yoane Wissa and I am really pleased for him. In part, he came to this club for nights like today.

"The players embraced the challenge and I thought it was the best individual performances from a lot of the players for a while.

"A lot of the players have excelled in this competition this year and Anthony Gordon is one of those."

On facing PSG in the final game: "It is what we have to try to do. One step at a time, it is Aston Villa first. The Premier League is so important and a really tough game."

Wissa on his 'special' first start in Champions League

Newcastle forward Yoane Wissa speaking to TNT Sports:

"It was a good night and we know the target was to win today. For me, it's a special night. Scoring and assisting, I'm really pleased with that.

"It's been good. They were a tricky opponent and play good football. We scored from two mistakes with high pressure.

"They like to play and the main thing was to press them high, we did it well. Really pleased with the hard work today."

On facing reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in their final game of the league phase to determine their fate, he added: "They are the best team in Europe.

"Now we focus on Sunday [vs Villa]. We need a lot of belief and we need to be strong mentally.

"It is not going to be easy, we need to believe we can definitely beat them."

Frightening run on the horizon for Newcastle - they need Guimaraes

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

It was a special evening at St James' Park as an electric atmosphere spurred Newcastle on to secure a crucial win to boost their chances of automatic qualification in the Champions League.

However, the injury to Bruno Guimaraes will leave a bitter taste in the mouth of Eddie Howe - and you could sense it in his press conference.

After confirming the ankle problem for his captain and revealing swelling had already appeared, Howe admitted it was a "worry" for the club.

That might be understating it. Newcastle's next four games consist of Aston Villa, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester City. The first game is the only one they will play at home, live on Sky Sports this Sunday.

Guimaraes has stepped up for his side regularly throughout the current campaign and the thought of heading into those fixtures without their captain and star player is a worrying one.

"We hope it is not serious," Howe added. "We will do everything we can to get him fit as quickly as possible."

Lewis Miley replaced him on the evening and went on to wear the armband, but asking him to fill the void Guimaraes' potential absence leaves is an impossible task.

