EFL transfer news: Championship, League One, League Two clubs get 'Deal Sheet' to help January Deadline Day deals

The EFL has written to all of its 72 member clubs informing them that for the first time, the League is introducing “Deal Sheets” to help get last-minute moves on Transfer Deadline Day over the line.

The system is widely used already with transfers in the Premier League to give clubs who are rushing to get loans or substantive transfers finalised, an extra two hours' grace. Now, Sky Sports News can reveal that the EFL is introducing a similar scheme, which will be in place for this month's Deadline Day on Monday February 2.

We are told there has been a consensus among most EFL clubs in favour of their introduction for some time, and a belief that it will make late transfers, either way, between the EFL and Premier League more efficient.

Deal sheets cannot be used until the final two hours of a transfer window - so in this case, because the January deadline is 7pm, clubs will only be allowed the use of a deal sheet from 5pm onwards. It means that, if the Premier League or EFL receive and accept a deal sheet from a club in that time, that club will have until 9pm to get all the paperwork finalised and submitted.

As is the case in the Premier League, there has to be full agreement between both the buying and selling clubs, and from the player or their representative, before a Deal Sheet can be submitted.

What is a deal sheet?

An EFL Deal Sheet is a document introduced to assist Clubs on transfer deadline day. It allows Clubs an additional two hours to submit the required paperwork for a transfer or loan, provided the main details have been agreed between the buying Club, selling Club, and the Player before the transfer window closes.

When can an EFL deal sheet be used

It can only be used by the buying club for transfers or loans into or within the EFL.

It does not apply to transfers or loans to clubs outside the EFL. If a player is moving to a Premier League club, that club must use a Premier League Deal Sheet.

What is the timescale for when a Deal Sheet can be used?

The Deal Sheet must be submitted via the Football Administration System between 17:00:00 and 18:59:59 on transfer deadline day (or any other deadline set by the EFL ahead of a future transfer window).

What happens after a Deal Sheet is submitted?

The Club has until 20:59:59 on the day the transfer window closes to complete all necessary transfer documentation and submit it to the FIFA Transfer Matching System, The FA, and the EFL (as appropriate).

Does the Deal Sheet represent a legally-binding contract?

No. The Deal Sheet is not legally binding between the parties. Clubs must still complete all the rest of the required forms and applications in order to legally sign and register a player.

Who signs the Deal Sheet?

Both the buying and selling Clubs.

The Player and/or their representative.

Players under the age of 18 or their parents/guardians should not be involved in signing the form.

The Deal Sheet should confirm that negotiations for the transfer or loan have been concluded prior to the closing of the transfer window, the compensation fee details and payment schedule and signatures from both clubs and the player.