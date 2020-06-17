Premier League restart: Kevin De Bruyne, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jamie Vardy chasing milestones

The Premier League returns with several landmarks in sight

The Premier League is back this week and there is plenty to play for.

Liverpool's imminent title confirmation aside, there's an enthralling scrap for the remaining European places and a tense battle for survival, but there are individual milestones looming too.

Manchester City take on Arsenal as part of Wednesday's double-header, with Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne among the players closing in on the record books. Here are 10 landmarks to keep tabs on…

Jamie Vardy to reach 100 club?

Jamie Vardy was in the goals as Leicester thrashed Aston Villa before football's shutdown

The Premier League 100 club is just about as prestigious as it comes for a striker in England's top flight. Some of the greatest names to have graced the division, including Ruud van Nistelrooy, Dennis Bergkamp, and Cristiano Ronaldo, have fallen short of a club that contains just 28 members.

Romelu Lukaku was the last player to gain entry two years ago and Jamie Vardy will be the next. The Leicester striker is the league's current top scorer with 19 goals and his double against Aston Villa in the final game before the league's suspension left him just one goal away from the magic 100.

A trip to Watford, who he scored against earlier in the season, will be his first chance to join the illustrious few.

Sergio Aguero's multiple milestones

Sergio Aguero is hunting down entry to the 200 club

Sergio Aguero joined the 100 club four years ago and his scoring hasn't slowed since. He now sits on 180 and is looking to breach the top three, a feat he'll achieve with just seven more goals this season.

Aguero became the highest-scoring overseas player earlier this season, surpassing Thierry Henry's 175 goals and promptly went past Frank Lampard to sit fourth on the list. Next in his sights is Andrew Cole before he bids to become just the third player to join the 200 club.

One thing sets him apart already though - his strike rate. Aguero boasts the best minutes-per-goal ratio in the 100 club, with his 180 goals coming in 261 games. The three players currently above him have all played over 400.

Most Premier League goals Player Games Goals Alan Shearer 441 260 Wayne Rooney 491 208 Andrew Cole 414 187 Sergio Aguero 261 180

This season has seen Aguero score at a quicker rate than any of his previous campaigns, with a goal every 88 minutes. His current Man City contract lasts until next summer and it's not hard to envisage him leapfrogging Wayne Rooney into second place on the all-time chart.

Aguero probably won't have to wait until next season to dethrone Rooney from another record though. He needs just four goals from City's remaining 10 games to surpass Rooney's record of scoring the most goals for a single club in the Premier League.

Most Premier League goals for one club (Opta) Player Club Goals Wayne Rooney Man Utd 183 Sergio Aguero Man City 180 Thierry Henry Arsenal 175 Alan Shearer Newcastle 148 Frank Lampard Chelsea 147

Rooney's record won't be the only one that Aguero will break if he does manage to score four more. It would also see him surpass another of Henry's records by becoming the first player to score 20+ goals in six consecutive Premier League seasons.

Henry achieved five seasons in a row between 2001 and 2006, scoring an incredible 130 goals in 171 games, before injuries in the 2006/07 campaign reduced him to just 17 games and 10 goals.

Sergio Aguero - last six Premier League seasons Season Goals 2019/20 16 2018/19 21 2017/18 21 2016/17 20 2015/16 24 2014/15 26

Kevin De Bruyne to finally pip Henry?

Will Kevin De Bruyne eclipse Thierry Henry's record?

Unfortunately for Henry, that's not the only one of his records that is under threat. Aguero's team-mate Kevin De Bruyne is going after another of the Frenchman's achievements that has stood for 17 years.

In the second of Henry's prolific five seasons of scoring, he also notched up a record 20 assists. In total, he was directly involved in 44 of Arsenal's 85 goals in the 2002/03 campaign.

De Bruyne has that assists record in his sights, with 16 so far this season. The Belgian has already enjoyed a record-breaking campaign, becoming the first player to register 15+ assists in three Premier League seasons and also becoming the fastest player to 50 assists in the league's history.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to serve up history?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has starred for Liverpool this season

Currently second on this season's assists chart is Trent Alexander-Arnold. Despite being just 21, he's become one of the most important players in one of the best teams the Premier League has seen.

Earlier this season, Alexander-Arnold became the third-youngest player to reach 25 Premier League assists, behind only Cesc Fabregas and Wayne Rooney.

While Liverpool can break multiple team records this season, Alexander-Arnold is almost sure to surpass an individual one.

The full-back needs to set up a team-mate just once more to break the record for assists by a defender in a Premier League season. Whose record will he be breaking? His own from last season.

Most assists by a defender in a PL season (Opta) Player Team Season Assists Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 2019/20 12 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 2018/19 12 Andrew Robertson Liverpool 2018/19 11 Leighton Baines Everton 2010/11 11 Andy Hinchcliffe Everton 1994/95 11

James Milner keeping up appearances

James Milner was just 16 when he made his Premier League debut

In November 2002, a 16-year-old James Milner became the second-youngest player in Premier League history. Fast-forward 18 years and, quite incredibly, Milner is the second-oldest midfielder to play this season, behind only Manchester City's Fernandinho.

Milner's longevity, versatility and professionalism have seen him play 100+ Premier League games at Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa and he was just six short of that total for Newcastle as well.

With 534 games in total, one more will see him go level with Gary Speed in fifth place in the all-time Premier League appearance chart. You wouldn't bet against him surpassing David James one day as well.

Most Premier League games Gareth Barry 653 Ryan Giggs 632 Frank Lampard 609 David James 572 Gary Speed 535 James Milner 534

Harry Kane to reach all-time top 10?

Harry Kane is back after injury for Tottenham

Like Aguero, Harry Kane is the only man in his club's history to reach 100 Premier League goals, having scored 136 for Tottenham so far.

Kane, who has notched 11 league goals from 20 games so far, thought his season was all but over when he needed surgery on a hamstring injury sustained on New Year's Day. As it happens, he may only be sidelined for eight games, which will allow him to continue his charge towards the Premier League's top 10 goalscorers.

He'll certainly have to hit the ground running if he's to achieve it this season though. His 136 goals put him 13th in the all-time list and he needs 13 more to take him level with Les Ferdinand in 10th.

Mark Noble closing on Hammers history

Mark Noble has played in 14 Premier League campaigns

As you might expect, players from the league's two best teams have dominated this list. At the other end of the table though, one stalwart is closing in on another club record.

Mark Noble already has the most Premier League appearances, assists and wins for West Ham and now he's just one short of having the most goals too.

Noble has played in a remarkable 14 Premier League campaigns and has notched up 46 goals in that time, putting him just one goal behind Paolo Di Canio.

Any goals he adds in the remainder of the season could be crucial, with West Ham only currently outside the relegation places on goal difference.

Raheem Sterling in City goal chase

Raheem Sterling's Man City kick off against Arsenal, live on Sky

One player who is chasing second spot in his club's Premier League scoring charts is Raheem Sterling. He's scored 59 times since joining Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015, putting him just three goals behind Yaya Toure.

As you would expect, Sterling is scoring at a much faster rate, having played just 155 league games for City compared to Toure's 230.

Although catching Aguero seems an impossible task, at just 25 years old, Sterling has more than enough time to become only the second City player to reach 100 Premier League goals.

Man City's top PL goalscorers Sergio Ageuro 180 Yaya Toure 62 Raheem Sterling 59 Carlos Tevez 58 David Silva 57

