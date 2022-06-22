Sadio Mane: How will forward fit in at Bayern Munich? The view from Germany...

Sadio Mane will play a leading role in building a Bayern Munich side capable of winning the Champions League, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The 30-year-old, who had just 12 months left on his contract at Anfield, has signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.

He departs after six years in which he helped the club win the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

"Obviously it is strange - really, really strange - to no longer be a Liverpool player," he told Liverpool's official website. "But of course I had a great time, an unbelievable time. We won a lot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Sadio Mane’s move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich now confirmed, re-live the Senegalese strikers best and worst bits from his time in the Premier League.

"My life is always (about a) challenge and when it came I said to the club that I want to leave, I want to go somewhere else to see a new challenge.

"It is not anything else, it is just a challenge because for me I want to always be challenging myself to get better and better."

Bayern will pay Liverpool an initial £27.5m with a further £5m based on appearances by the Senegal international. A further £2.5m will be paid based on individual and team achievements.

Speculation began to increase about Mane's future in the last few months of the season.

However, with Liverpool in a tight title battle and a Champions League final to play in Mane produced some of his best form of the campaign, scoring nine goals in his final 14 appearances.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has been reflecting on the move from Bayern's main headquarters in Munich ahead of his official unveiling later on Wednesday.

'Mane will become the new superstar of the Bundesliga'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As he leaves the Premier League for the Bundesliga, we look at Sadio Mane's best goals for Southampton and Liverpool.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg:

"This is a massive deal for Bayern Munich and for the Bundesliga. It's a massive deal for Bayern's sporting CEO Hasan Salihamidzic. Sadio Mane is a world-class player - he has so many capabilities and was very important to the Liverpool team.

"I'm very optimistic Sadio Mane will become the new superstar of the Bundesliga. The Champions League is the most important trophy for Bayern, and it's the first question of every season for the manager - are you able to win it?

I think the person who can best answer this question is sitting here (laughs and points to Julian Nagelsmann). I'm a player who can play three or four different positions. I'm just happy when the coach doesn't put me in goal or defence!

"Winning the Bundesliga is a duty, but Mane has shown he is capable of winning the Champions League title. He is a player who knows how to reach that next level and he's a player with a profile Bayern don't currently have.

"Thomas Muller was asked during a golf tournament on Tuesday what he thought about Mane, and he was very excited about the prospect of his arrival. He will make Bayern better.

"Mane is a leading figure and this is the role they want to see from him. He's very important for all the other players like Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman as he's at a very good age.

"The question now is what will happen with Robert Lewandowski? If Lewandowski stays at Bayern, then Mane will play on the wings. It becomes an intriguing situation when you consider the likes of Jamal Musiala, Sane, Gnabry and Coman. It's the highest number of quality wingers in the world."

Mane in, Lewandowski out?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player While on international duty with Poland, Robert Lewandowski reveals his plans to leave Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Mane's arrival could therefore pave the way for Lewandowski to get his wish by joining Barcelona this summer, but can the La Liga giants afford him?

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg:

"There was an exclusive meeting between Lewandowski, Salihamidzic and the player's agent Pini Zahavi last Wednesday in Mallorca as it was important for Salihamidzic to speak with them personally far away from the media here in Germany and he heard about his situation.

"The situation is unchanged - Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich. He wants to join Barcelona and we here the club are set to improve on their first offer. We don't have the official number of their first bid but it was between €40m-€50m. The position of the Bayern bosses is still clear - they don't want to let him go.

Lewandowski has a contract until 2023 and we expect to see him on the first day of pre-season. The situation hasn't changed. Robert has a contract with us for another year and we're happy when he joins us for the first day of training.

"He's too important for the squad and for Nagelsmann. With Lewandowski, you have a guarantee of 30 or 40 goals. His comments were not good for the team or for his manager, but the player is very important. He could leave the club as a free agent in 2023 so maybe if they are offered between €50m to €60m they may not be able to say no anymore.

"The window is open and it's a period of poker right now between all parties involved."

Analysis: Bayern get their main Mane

Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

"Bayern Munich get their main Mane. He very quickly became their priority target once they realised he was spurning Liverpool's attempts at offering him a new contract and that he actually did want a fresh challenge.

"They made a massive player for him with both the sporting director and technical director holding a four-hour meeting with Mane after hearing from Julian Nagelsmann that he was determined to get the player.

"They spelt out how he was going to fit in tactically and technically, how they would build a squad with him as the focal point.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Neil Mellor says it is sad to see Sadio Mane leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich but believes he will be remembered as a legend at the club.

"Apart from all the footballing elements, they showed him what it means to represent Bayern Munich, the relationship with the fans and the experience of parades around the city, giving him a flavour of the emotional connection the players have with the fans.

"Liverpool are now in this period of evolution with Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez but the front three of Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah really set Liverpool up for the success they've had.

"The players they've now brought in have a template to work off and can come in and settle because of the functionality and the structure that front three have implemented."