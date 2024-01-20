Premier League hits and misses: Liverpool do not miss Mohamed Salah right now as Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota shine

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool’s win against Bournemouth in the Premier League

Man City have Kevin De Bruyne back, Arsenal scored five the day before. Liverpool were set up for a tough night without Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold at in-form Bournemouth - but came through.

Doubles for Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez made up for Salah's absence. Assists for Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez from the right did the same for the absent Alexander-Arnold.

But as has been said all week, Liverpool's biggest asset is Jurgen Klopp. Moving Nunez more central from the "static" left-hand side for the second half proved the trick to unlock the Bournemouth defence. Bringing on Cody Gakpo brought the second goal - and from that point it was job done.

Liverpool have also fixed their problem in defence. Ibrahima Konate was imperious at the back with Virgil van Dijk and kept the red-hot Dominic Solanke almost silent.

Manchester City were not the same when key players such as Rodri and De Bruyne were out. Arsenal do not have Liverpool's wealth of attacking talent. There are signs, just signs for now, that Liverpool could be the title favourites...

Sam Blitz

Oli McBurnie's 103rd-minute penalty equaliser is the latest Premier League goal scored on Opta's records, going back to 2006. If they manage to stay up, they will almost certainly have to break a few more records along the way.

But with the bullish Chris Wilder back at the helm and clear signs of improvement, could Sheffield United pull it off?

The gap to fourth-bottom Everton is seven points and Nottingham Forest are three points further ahead. Sheffield United's -34 goal difference means they are effectively an extra point behind the teams around them but fans of Everton and Nottingham Forest will fear that gap may not be as big as it currently seems. They are both facing punishments for financial issues, with point deductions a possibility.

But finishing above those sides, as well as Luton and Burnley, will also require Sheffield United to go on a significant run of results. It's an enormous challenge and would require a dramatic transformation from the first half of the season - but on Sunday there were perhaps reasons for optimism.

James McAtee brought quality, Ben Brereton Diaz showed the potential impact he could have, and there was more evidence of the improved industry, team play and structure which - despite the two goals against - has the deeper defensive data trending in the right direction under Wilder.

Sheffield United will almost certainly need circumstances to go their way elsewhere in the league but Wilder will hope to have them in position to capitalise - just as they were against West Ham.

Peter Smith

First Arsenal need a striker as they cannot score for toffee. Now they are hitting five past Crystal Palace and everything's rosy again. As we enter the last 10 days of the transfer window, now what?

Of course, thrashing a poor, injury-hit, out-of-form Crystal Palace side 5-0 is not a barometer for success, nor progress. But there are reasons, five goals aside, to suggest Arsenal may not need to reinforce after all.

First is the clear threat from set-pieces. The Gunners have now scored 13 goals from set-pieces in the Premier League this season, two more than any other team. They have the highest xG from corner kicks by quite some distance, reinforced by the Gabriel Magalhaes show in the first half against Palace.

Image: Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after extending Arsenal's lead

The other reason for positivity is that Arsenal do share the goals. They have 14 different goalscorers in the Premier League this season, more than Liverpool, Man City and Aston Villa. It does not sound as powerful as one Erling Haaland, - but the goals look like they can come from anywhere.

"We don't have a 30, 40 goals on someone, we have to share them and that's a good quality in the team," Arteta said after beating Palace. "The success of last season was the amount of players who scored more than 10 goals and we are going to have to do that again."

After all, the last team to usurp Man City to the title was Liverpool, whose top scorer in the league that season was Mohamed Salah with 19.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are keeping up with Liverpool and Man City in the goal difference race, so they must be doing something right in front of goal.

Maybe Arteta is on to something by not rushing to get a new forward option…

Sam Blitz

Image: Mikel Arteta gives Zinchenko instructions in Arsenal's 5-0 win against Crystal Palace

It's not often, if at all, that Declan Rice has looked isolated and overrun in an Arsenal midfield.

However, that was the case in the Gunners' defeat at Fulham and it led to Jorginho getting a start in the FA Cup defeat against Liverpool.

In both games, Oleksandr Zinchenko was notable for his absence.

Control is a vital part of Mikel Arteta's game plan with Zinchenko's inverted role is at the heart of it, and that was fully on display in Arsenal's 5-0 win against Crystal Palace. He showed his importance to this Arsenal side, particularly against teams who sit back.

Image: Zinchenko is a crucial part of Arteta's game plan at Arsenal

Straight away the Ukraine international was roaming in-field, supporting Rice and getting on the ball. With his first instinct to move the ball forward, he was making Arsenal tick with a wide range of passing. More often than not he was finding runners in behind to cause the Palace defence all sorts of problems.

There will always be question marks over his defensive work but much like Jurgen Klopp's reliability on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Arteta knows what Zinchenko brings.

A concern for Arteta will be the lack of cover for Zinchenko, who has had his injury problems since joining Arsenal from Man City in the summer of 2022, especially with Takehiro Tomiyasu currently away on international duty at the Asia Cup with Japan and the long-term injury to Jurrien Timber.

That lack of cover could force Arsenal into action in the January transfer window to try relieve some of the burden on Zinchenko, but if they can keep him fit and in the mood he was in against Palace, Arsenal's prospects look good.

Oliver Yew

Image: Crystal Palace's head coach Roy Hodgson at Arsenal

"It is a struggle."

Roy Hodgson was honest in his assessment after seeing his Crystal Palace side beaten 5-0 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. He knows his side are in a battle for Premier League survival, but despite the mounting pressure, he believes they have what is required to stay in the top-flight.

He added: "There's no doubt we have to keep looking over our shoulder. We are in a relegation battle, no question about that. I believe the team and club and the group of players we have are more than good enough to get us away from the relegation zone. Of course, at the start of the season we had hoped we would build on the end of last season."

The frustration is clear from the Palace supporters. Those in attendance at the Emirates made their feelings known towards the end of the game, raising a banner which questioned the club's decision making. It read: "Wasted potential. On and off the pitch, weak decisions. Taking us backwards."

Image: Crystal Palace fans raise a banner to vent their frustrations during their side's 5-0 defeat at the Emirates

Hodgson when asked about the banner understood the frustration of the supporters. Two wins from their last 16 games in all competitions is worrying form for a side sitting just five points above the relegation zone.

There is another decision looming, and it is Hodgson's future in the spotlight. He obviously believes his experience will help turn things around for Palace, but that could be taken out of his hands.

With 10 days until their next game, a home game against fellow strugglers Sheffield United, the spotlight now falls on chairman Steve Parish, who was a stony-faced onlooker in north London. Does he back Hodgson ahead of a winnable game against the Blades or does he act quickly to get a new man at the helm?

It's decision time and there is as much pressure on Parish and the Palace board as there is on Hodgson for them to get this right. Palace's Premier League status could depend on it.

Oliver Yew

For the first time in six Premier League matches, Brentford tasted again what it is like to win. Their return to form, unsurprisingly coincided with their talisman's tale of redemption.

After eight months out of the game, the "big dog is back". That was the message from Ivan Toney to his team-mates, to the in-house media, on social media and to Sky Sports this week. The striker, banned from football since May for breaching betting rules, was back on the scoresheet for the first time in 267 days.

The script was written but Toney delivered on his promise.

This was never likely to be a low-key return. There was even a digital billboard over the road from the Gtech Stadium flashing up a picture of Brentford's No 17 and the words 'he's back'.

While Forest threatened to ruin the party when they went ahead with less than three minutes gone, it was as though they had forgotten what Toney was all about. This was the fourth occasion he had faced them in the league, and the fourth time he had scored.

It is not just his talent, his finishing, and his link play; but so too his devilment. When Matt Turner formed his wall after 19 minutes, it was set fair. But Toney subtly and simply rolled the ball a few inches to the right. Apparently, says Toney, it's in the rulebook.

"That's the first time I heard that one," quipped Nuno Espirito Santo afterwards. Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was by now on the end of a wall that was not in the right position, appeared too naive to take drastic action - and Forest's early lead was erased.

The delight around the ground was palpable as Toney raced over to the touchline to celebrate with boss Thomas Frank and his coaching staff. As the Brentford players later embarked on a lap of honour, there was one man who lagged behind with his player of the match award, with one of many post-match interviews in the bag.

The spotlight was on one man, and it is how he likes it. This was the perfect start to repaying those supporters who have stuck by him.

Ben Grounds

Nottingham Forest's defeat to Brentford may leave them just four points above the relegation zone but it is no time to panic for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

The manager has been in place for six matches since replacing Steve Cooper and this was just his second loss - both of which have seen Forest on the wrong end of 3-2 scorelines.

The encounter in west London was level throughout, with Forest edging the possession percentage and shot totals but ultimately falling short, allowing Brentford to move two points above them in the battle to avoid the drop.

Forest are shorn of several key players, with Anthony Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi all unavailable at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Those absences forced Nuno to include Ryan Yates and Nicolas Dominguez - two centre-midfielders - in attack, while the fact that Forest's only replacements were Neco Williams and Brandon Aguilera spoke volumes.

Whether Forest - who have allegedly breached the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Regulations - are able to add to their squad this month remains to be seen, but they are on the right track under Nuno.

Joe Shread