EFL permutations: Championship, League One, League Two promotion, relegation and play-off scenarios

The Sky Bet League One and League Two seasons conclude on Saturday with promotion, relegation and play-off spots to be decided, while the Championship title race hots up.

Here, we take you through the pivotal games being played on the final day of the Sky Bet League One and League Two seasons plus the latest in the Championship.

Live on Sky Sports this weekend!

Friday April 26

QPR vs Leeds, live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm. Kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 27

L1: Derby vs Carlisle - Live on Sky Sports from 12pm. Kick-off 12.30pm

L2: Colchester vs Crewe - Live on Sky Sports from 2.45pm. Kick-off 3pm

Hull vs Ipswich, live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm. Kick-off 8pm

Monday April 29

Preston vs Leicester, live on Sky Sports from 7pm. Kick-off 8pm

Friday April 26

QPR vs Leeds, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 27

3pm KOs

Blackburn vs Coventry

Bristol City vs Rotherham

Cardiff vs Middlesbrough

Huddersfield vs Birmingham

Millwall vs Plymouth

Norwich vs Swansea

Sheffield Wednesday vs West Brom

Southampton vs Stoke

Watford vs Sunderland

Hull vs Ipswich, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 8pm

Monday April 29

Preston vs Leicester, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 8pm

Tuesday April 20

Coventry vs Ipswich, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 8pm

What has already been decided?

Promoted:

Relegated: Rotherham

Rotherham were relegated from the Championship in early April following a 1-0 home defeat to Plymouth and are guaranteed to finish bottom of the division. They have since sacked manager Leam Richardson and reappointed Steve Evans.

Leicester will be promoted to the Premier League should Leeds lose at QPR on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Championship relegation permutations

Huddersfield will be relegated if they lose at home to Birmingham. They are also down if they draw, Plymouth avoid defeat and Sheffield Wednesday win. Huddersfield will be as good as down if they draw and Wednesday win due to Plymouth's far superior goal difference.

Birmingham will be relegated if they lose, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth win and Blackburn avoid defeat.

Semi-final first legs

6th vs 3rd (12pm) - Sunday May 12

5th vs 4th (2.15pm) - Sunday May 12

Semi-final second legs

3rd vs 6th (8pm) - Thursday May 16

4th vs 5th (8pm) - Friday May 17

Final

Sunday May 26 (4.30pm)

Saturday April 27 (All 12.30pm KO)

Barnsley vs Northampton

Derby vs Carlisle - Live on Sky Sports from 12pm

Exeter vs Oxford

Fleetwood vs Burton

Lincoln vs Portsmouth

Peterborough vs Bolton

Port Vale vs Cambridge

Reading vs Blackpool

Shrewsbury vs Leyton Orient

Stevenage vs Cheltenham

Wigan vs Bristol Rovers

Wycombe vs Charlton Athletic

What has already been decided?

Promoted: Portsmouth (C)

Relegated: Carlisle, Port Vale, Fleetwood

Portsmouth clinched the League One title to end their 12-year absence from the Championship with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Barnsley on April 17.

Carlisle were the first to be relegated in early April following a 2-0 defeat at Northampton having sat in the bottom four since October.

Port Vale and Fleetwood followed them down last weekend. Darren Moore could not keep Vale up, winning twice in his 16 games in charge while Fleetwood's fate was sealed despite a 1-0 victory at Leyton Orient, their second win in three under ex-Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam.

Image: League One promotion permutations

Derby will be promoted if they avoid defeat or Bolton fail to win.

Bolton will be promoted if they win and Derby lose with a four-goal swing.

Image: League One play-off permutations

Barnsley will be guaranteed a play-off place if they win.

Lincoln will be guaranteed a play-off place if they win, providing Oxford don't win by five or more goals than Lincoln.

Oxford will be guaranteed a play-off place if they win and either Barnsley or Lincoln fail to win. They will also finish in the top six if they win and Lincoln win, providing they score five or more goals than Lincoln.

Blackpool will be guaranteed a play-off place if they win and two of the three sides above them fail to win.

Image: League One permutations

Cheltenham will be relegated if they fail to win. They will go down regardless if Cambridge avoid defeat and Burton win.

Burton will be relegated if they lose and Cheltenham win. They will also be down if they draw and Cheltenham win, providing Cambridge don't lose by three goals.

Cambridge will be relegated if they lose and Cheltenham and Burton win. They're also down if they lose by three goals, Cheltenham win and Burton draw.

Semi-final first legs

6th vs 3rd (8pm) - Friday May 3

5th vs 4th - (7.45pm) - Saturday May 4

Semi-final second legs

3rd vs 6th (8pm) - Tuesday May 7

4th vs 5th (8pm) - Wednesday May 8

Final

Saturday May 18 (5.30pm)

Saturday April 27 (All 3pm KO)

AFC Wimbledon vs Walsall

Accrington vs Tranmere

Barrow vs Mansfield

Bradford vs Newport

Colchester vs Crewe - Live on Sky Sports from 2.45pm

Crawley vs Grimsby

Forest Green vs Notts County

Gillingham vs Doncaster

MK Dons vs Sutton

Salford vs Harrogate

Swindon vs Morecambe

Wrexham vs Stockport

What has already been decided?

Promoted: Stockport (C), Mansfield, Wrexham

Relegated: Forest Green

Stockport are heading up to League One for the first time in 14 years after securing the League Two title, their second championship in the last three seasons under manager Dave Challinor.

Wrexham earned back-to-back promotions under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney by hammering Forest Green 6-0 on April 13.

Mansfield then clinched the third promotion spot with a 2-1 home win over Accrington last week to send them up to League One for the first time since 2002.

At the bottom, Forest Green suffered back-to-back relegations despite an upturn in form under manager Steve Cotterill after Troy Deeney was sacked following six games in charge.

Image: League Two play-off permutations

Doncaster will be guaranteed a play-off place if they avoid defeat.

Crewe will be guaranteed a play-off place if they avoid defeat.

Barrow will be guaranteed a play-off place if they win.

Image: League Two play-off permutations

Crawley will be guaranteed a play-off place if they win and one of the following happens: Doncaster lose, Crewe lose, Barrow fail to win.

Bradford will be guaranteed a play-off place if they win, Barrow lose and Crawley fail to win.

Walsall will be guaranteed a play-off place if they win and Barrow lose with a six-goal swing, Crawley lose and Bradford fail to win.

Image: League Two permutations

Sutton will be relegated if they fail to win.

Colchester will be relegated if they lose and Sutton win with a five-goal swing.

There is a scenario that both sides could finish level on points, goal difference and goals scored: Sutton win by three clear goals 3-0 and Colchester lose by one. In that case, the head-to-head between the sides comes into play but as both games finished 1-1, then most wins in the division would secure a higher finish, and that would be Colchester, who have 11 to Sutton's nine.

Semi-final first legs

7th vs MK Dons (3pm) - Monday May 6



6th vs 5th (5.30pm) - Monday May 6

Semi-final second legs

MK Dons vs 7th (8pm) - Thursday May 9

5th vs 6th (8pm) - Friday May 10

Final

Sunday May 19 (1pm)

