Reporter notebook: Lee Carsley brings something different to England for Nations League double header

Lee Carsley is England's first 'tracksuit manager' for almost a quarter of a century - and the contrasts with his predecessor, the smartly-dressed Gareth Southgate, don't end there.

Kevin Keegan - back in the year 2000 - was probably the last England manager who was as hands-on as Carsley. Keegan used to be the primary voice in training and lead the sessions.

In Southgate's eight years in charge, he left all of that to his assistant, Steve Holland, while Southgate kept a watching brief, like a headmaster monitoring the performance of his pupils.

When Carsley was in charge of England U21s, he used to put the cones out and set the training pitch up himself before the squad walked out. His ethos during his interim period in charge of the senior team is exactly the same.

Whilst Southgate became famous for his tailored white shirt and waistcoat - and in later tournaments was the perfect mannequin to be dressed by one of the FA's sponsors, Marks and Spencer - Carsley has been told to be himself. Expect him to wear a tracksuit on the side of the pitch for the game against the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

In the first training session of the new regime that was open to the media, it was noticeable that the England players were doing drills with the ball within the first 10 minutes.

In the eight years I watched Southgate and Holland's training sessions, it was very rare we would see the balls in use in the 15-minute warm-up window. In fact, you were more likely to see a rubber chicken thrown about between the players as they sought to creatively mix up the fitness drills.

Carsley wants his players to spend as much time as possible with the ball. He is a technical coach, one who loves working on the more tactical elements of a squad's preparation.

It was noticeable that, when he led the U21s to last summer's European Championship title, he often played without a striker in the starting XI, using Anthony Gordon as a false nine.

He is known to do things a bit differently, and whilst that U21s side was very attacking in its formation and personnel, the team also went through the entire tournament without conceding a goal. That says a lot.

The fact that Carsley has used a formation without a recognised striker already - and had success with it - might prove handy this week while he's in charge of the senior team, with Harry Kane the only No 9 remaining in the squad.

Ollie Watkins' withdrawal, along with Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, has come as a big blow to Carsley's attacking options, but it is also a big boon for a number of the first-time call-ups who look set to benefit.

It is now almost certain Morgan Gibbs-White will make his senior England debut at some stage over the next two matches, and Angel Gomes too.

Tino Livramento and Noni Madueke - the other two first-time call-ups - will be unlucky if they don't get some game-time.

But it will be fascinating to see how Carsley tries to blend the old and the new, the experienced with the newbies, as he tries to find a successful blend in his first England team.

He has promised to lean on the strong spine of this England squad that served Southgate's England so well - and it is very likely that Jordan Pickford, Declan Rice and Kane will start Carsley's first game in charge in Dublin.

Whether both Harry Maguire and John Stones do too, however, is an interesting point following the outstanding form of Marc Guehi at the Euros. He was arguably England's most consistent performer and it would be very difficult to drop him now, with the form he has shown for club and country.

By contrast, Stones has only played 40 minutes of football for Manchester City this season, and Maguire came on as a late substitute in Manchester United's defeat to Liverpool at the weekend.

It may well be that Carsley goes with one of those two older heads alongside Guehi in the heart of England's defence in Dublin.

With no recognised left-back in the squad - as was the common and galling situation for Southgate - I'd expect Carsley to switch to the left-footed Levi Colwill there, probably with Trent Alexander-Arnold installed at right-back.

The new boss has made it clear he won't be experimenting - as his predecessor did - with the Liverpool man in a creative midfield role.

Further forward, the most exciting decision he will have to make surrounds Gomes. Used by Lille in a position akin to a quarterback - deeper-lying behind the other midfield players, but with the freedom to be creative and dictate play - it would be a considerable change in formation for England if Carsley went with that.

A safer option may well be to play Rice in a holding midfield position, Kobbie Mainoo as a number eight and Gibbs-White in his favoured number 10 position.

Kane - who only needs two more caps to complete a century of international appearances - is sure to lead the line if he's fit, probably with Bukayo Saka on the right.

Who Carsley goes with on the left wing will be interesting. Could it be the returning Jack Grealish, who is desperate to play and impress the onlooking Pep Guardiola, as much as the new England manager; Eberechi Eze, who had some impressive cameos in Germany this summer; or Gordon, who was such an important player for Carsley when the U21s lifted the European Championship?

The smart money would be on the latter, as a man who knows exactly what Carsley expects.

Whilst Carsley wants to stamp his mark on this squad, be bold and promote youth in his team selections, he knows he also needs victories to secure the top job beyond this autumn.

England have been relegated to Group B of the Nations League and so will be expected to win well in this September double header against Ireland, and then Finland at Wembley.

But Ireland would like nothing more than upsetting England at the Aviva Stadium, and the place will be rocking and intimidating. It is also the first game for their new manager, Heimir Hallgrimsson, who was appointed in July.

How Carsley performs both on and off the pitch over the next fortnight could be key in determining his chances of becoming Southgate's long-term replacement.