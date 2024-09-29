Premier League hits and misses: Unai Emery faces balancing act at Aston Villa as pressure on Erik ten Hag intensifies

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Ipswich Town's match against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Perhaps it's usual for a team playing in their first European competition since 2010-11 to have one eye on a midweek meeting with Bayern Munich. The problem with that, though, is you take your focus off the task at hand.

Villa had the chance to move level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool on Super Sunday. But from the moment Liam Delap squirmed his eighth-minute strike beneath Emi Martinez, it became clear that Villa were in for an arduous afternoon at Portman Road.

And moments, or results, like this will prove costly if they creep into weekend displays where Champions League commitments may be interfering. Villa weren't really at the races, especially in the second half, generating just three shots and 0.15 worth of xG after the break. The caution was clear.

Image: Morgan Rogers heat map vs Ipswich

A positive will be gleaned from the continued form of Morgan Rogers, however, who netted his first goal of the season to level at 1-1. His physicality and ball carrying capability were missed when he was withdrawn in the 64th minute - presumably to protect him ahead of Wednesday.

Unai Emery now faces the biggest balancing act of his Villa career. "We are thinking only about the next match, which is Ipswich," he said at his pre-match press conference. His side's performance would suggest otherwise.

Laura Hunter

Since losing heavily at home to Liverpool, there have been enough hints of promise to have the more optimistic United supporters believing that Erik ten Hag might be building an exciting new team, but afternoons like this test that theory to its absolute limit.

While the officials were booed from the field as a result of Bruno Fernandes' harsh red card, that incident could not mask the fact that United were exposed as an abject outfit long before that. It was damning for Ten Hag as this was close to his strongest side.

Fernandes' form is a bigger issue than his sending off. If Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo are to be the future of United's midfield, it looks a problem in the present. Is Joshua Zirkzee really capable of scoring the goals required of a United striker right now?

There were a series of individual errors when building from the back but so long is the list of culprits that the finger of blame surely points at the coach who appears unable to set them up in a style with which they are comfortable. The patterns are still absent.

Image: Man Utd have slipped below Brentford in the Premier League standings

Even with 11, the gaps in midfield were astonishing, half the team high up the pitch, the defence still so deep. If it is not what Ten Hag wants, why is it still happening in his third season? If it is, the explanation for it is yet to be forthcoming. Patience is running out.

United's new ownership team are known to have looked for alternatives in the summer before not only sticking with the Dutchman but backing him in the transfer market. But they need to see much more than this. Twelfth with a negative goal difference.

Adam Bate

Image: Brennan Johnson celebrates his goal with team-mate Micky van de Ven

Ange Postecoglou was reluctant to describe Tottenham's 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford as a statement win but the context behind it highlights that this was surely one of the standout performances of the Australian's time in charge.

Their first away win of the season, only their second since Christmas, and the first time that his Tottenham team have gone to another of the so-called big six - with apologies to Aston Villa - and won. The manner of it will linger in the memory as long as the result.

"I thought we showed a real sort of belief and conviction in our football, really aggressive in everything, without the ball, with it, positive intent, fantastic all-round performance," said Postecoglou in the press conference afterwards. They were superb.

They did it without Heung-Min Son, who would expect to have converted at least one of the two clear-cut chances spurned by his deputy Timo Werner but it mattered not. Brennan Johnson was excellent on the other flank, Dejan Kulusevski outstanding.

The ambitious team selection - Kulusevski and James Maddison operating as 'twin eights' - was justified, the ambitions of the supporters renewed. If Spurs can look this good, they can climb the table. Postecoglou might just have them believing again.

Adam Bate

Image: Leif Davis created seven chances for team-mates against Villa

With England having to shoehorn centre-backs to play as left-backs, there is a huge argument developing that Ipswich's creative force in Leif Davis should be in the conversation for a call-up. Luke Shaw can't get fit. Ben Chilwell can't get a game. On current form there isn't a better English left-back playing in the Premier League.

Davis was full of guile as Ipswich properly announced themselves at the Premier League party in a performance full of fight, verve and quality. Most of that quality came down the left flank where Davis was operating. He created a whopping seven chances for his teammates.

Image: Leif Davis is impressing for Ipswich

Only Bukayo Saka against Leicester on Saturday has created more in a single game this season. On another day Davis could have walked away with a hat-trick of assists. His pass to send Liam Delap through on goal in the first-half was bordering on world-class. His left-foot is a wand. And is something the national team should be checking out.

Lewis Jones