Celtic win Scottish Premiership: Chris Sutton ranks the title winners plus vote for your player of the year

Celtic are celebrating a fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title but who were the key players that landed another major honour for the Hoops?

Daizen Maeda stepped up following Kyogo Furuhashi's departure, scoring 16 league goals and 33 in all competitions.

Captain Callum McGregor continues to impress in midfield, while at the back, Kasper Schmeichel, Alistair Johnston and Cameron Carter-Vickers have been key in ensuring Celtic boast the best defensive record in Scotland.

Here you can vote for your player of the season and also see how Sky Sports' Chris Sutton ranks the title-winning squad...

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Kasper Schmeichel - 8/10: He's been really impressive, especially after having to take over from Joe Hart. He's very assured and his experience has been really important.

I think he has been an upgrade in terms of having the ball at his feet. I think he's a good shot-stopper.

There's been the odd lapse the longer the season has gone on, but I think he's been an excellent piece of business from Celtic's perspective. They like to buy players and develop them and sell them on - there are always exceptions to that rule.

Image: Kasper Schmeichel joined Celtic last summer

Viljami Sinisalo - 6/10: It is always hard to judge a player who has not played much this season. When he has been called upon due to Kasper Schmeichel's injury, he stepped up to the task and performed well.

Alistair Johnston - 8/10: He's been very reliable, although I think he probably had his worst Celtic game against Rangers in the home defeat.

Certainly, in the first half of the season, that understanding he had with Nicholas Kuhn on that right side, their relationship was a really strong part of Celtic in terms of their attacking play.

He's someone who Brendan certainly trusts and he's one of those players who has given pretty decent service. He'll be one of those players who would have caught the eye of clubs down south.

Anthony Ralston 6/10: He is another player who has only had a handful of starts due to the likes of Alistair Johnston impressing. Undoubtedly, he will want more game time but one thing you can't doubt is his commitment and attitude.

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 8/10: He's been the one at the back who has been really dependable and reliable, and reads the game well. Maybe injuries have hampered him a little bit this season, but his partnership with Auston Trusty has been important for Celtic.

When he starts at centre-half, you always feel Celtic have a strong chance of keeping their opposition at bay. This season, there has been the odd lapse or two, but his standards have been so high in previous seasons.

Domestically, we know how strong he is but I think he also performed well in the Champions League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cameron Carter-Vickers scored a stunning goal as Celtic thrashed Kilmarnock to move to the brink of the title

Liam Scales - 7/10: He gets a hard time from Celtic fans but is always reliable when he's been in the team. The longer the season has gone on, maybe his form has dipped a bit.

When you think about how he made his career at Celtic and he took his chance, I think he's been pretty good. I'd give him a solid seven.

Auston Trusty - 7.5/10: He's really athletic, but is one of those players who sometimes coasts and has been caught out.

But I think overall, his partnership with Carter-Vickers has been important and Brendan's happy to leave him two-on-two at the back. He knows how quick he is and sees himself, certainly domestically, getting out of any situation, and that can be an issue.

Concentration is something he could improve on, but overall he has been very strong for Celtic.

Image: Auston Trusty moved to Celtic from Sheffield United last summer

Jeffrey Schlupp - 7.5/10: Bringing him in has been a really smart piece of business. He's had his sloppy moments as well but I would keep him as back-up to Kieran Tierney.

Celtic will need cover for Tierney. We know Tierney's versatile and gives Brendan a lot of options. In the left-back position, Celtic certainly need cover for him and the fact that Schlupp is also versatile works well.

Greg Taylor - 7/10: I've always felt with Greg at the highest level, Champions League level, he's a bit short defensively.

He has brought quality to Celtic, though. He's game-intelligent and plays that inverted midfield role better than anybody.

It looks like he'll be away in the summer and it will be a loss for Celtic unless they can get that new contract agreed. Jeffrey Schlupp is more athletic, better in one-on-one situations, but does not play that inverted role as well as Greg.

Some Celtic fans have maybe taken him for granted a little bit and he'll be one of those players who will be missed when he leaves.

Image: Greg Taylor could leave Celtic with his contract set to expire at the end of this season

Arne Engels - 7/10: He came with an expectation because of the money Celtic spent on him, but he isn't the finished article.

Physically he's getting stronger, he covers the ground and he's got great delivery. You just feel there's a gear or two more with him.

Physically, I think he's got all the attributes. People think because of his fee he should all of a sudden be at a higher level than anybody else. The fact that he's been capped fully now by Belgium tells you how highly they rate him. It's not an easy feat getting into that team with some of the quality players they have.

Callum McGregor - 9/10: There's a feeling I get amongst the Celtic support that he's getting on a bit and maybe doesn't have the legs, but you can see the difference when he doesn't play.

Every side Celtic come up against, certainly domestically, have a plan to try and nullify him, but he always finds a way of knitting things together. He's got a brilliant football brain.

We've seen in the past players try and play his role and they can't play it anywhere near the level that he does. He's been phenomenal. There is currently nobody at Celtic who can replicate what he brings to the team.

Image: Captain Callum McGregor has made over 500 appearances for Celtic

Luke McCowan - 7/10: Every time he comes on he brings something to the Celtic team, a bit of dynamism and he's scored some important goals.

I think he's one who is slightly unfortunate not to get more starts, but I also think there's an element of something about him that Brendan doesn't quite trust.

I always feel that, whether it's a goal or a pass, he always brings a little bit of sharpness when he does come on.

Reo Hatate - 7/10: When he first came in I thought his levels were so high, and there has maybe been a bit of a drop-off. It's my expectation of how I thought he would develop this season. He's still been neat and tidy and had an important role to play.

He is still very influential for Celtic, handles the ball well and is good in tight situations. I think he could be one who would play regularly in the Premier League at a really high level.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Reo Hatate scored a wonder goal against Kilmarnock as Celtic moved to the brink of the title

Paulo Bernardo - 6/10: There was a lot of excitement and expectation that he certainly would have been more influential than he has been.

We know when everybody is fit what Rodgers' first XI is going to be, but despite his lack of game time, when he has come on, he's shown he's a really good tactical player.

His career at Celtic hasn't motored on as I think we would have expected but he can still make an impact off the bench.

James Forrest 6/10: I think he's been such an underrated player. In his early days, he struggled a bit with injuries but he's been such a consistent performer.

It is fitting that this league title win has seen him break that record to become the most decorated player in Celtic's history, surpassing Lisbon Lion Bobby Lennox. What a career he has had and I'm sure he'll be hoping to add to those 26 trophies.

Image: James Forrest has won a club-record 26 major trophies at Celtic, including 13 league titles

Hyun-Jun Yang- 7/10: A player who has scored some important goals for Celtic. He's got better as the campaign has gone on and has maybe benefited from the coaching.

I felt at the start of the season, because he was used sparingly, that his time at Celtic would be up. I don't necessarily think that's the case now. He's had little cameos where he's done well.

Image: Celtic's Hyun-Jun Yang has scored some key goals this season

Nicolas Kuhn - 8/10: At the start of the season he hit the ground running, surprised the life out of everybody and looked like he was going to clean up in terms of his first half of the season with the player of the year awards. He was that good, that influential, dynamic, brilliant, intelligent and had real clarity of thought in terms of the way he was playing the game. Goals, assists, they were all there.

I don't know whether he's had his head turned or whether everybody has patches in a season where they don't quite hit the heights, but something feels amiss with him at this moment in time. His first half maybe was phenomenal and it would be good for him to finish the season strongly and send a message that he's back to that level.

Daizen Maeda - 9/10: On many occasions he's the best player I think I've ever seen at closing down, the burst of sprints, his intensity, but where I think he really has improved over his time at Celtic is the quality which he brings to the team and has brought to his game.

He must be a nightmare to play against, but he has been a massive surprise in terms of the quality which he's brought to the team. The different sorts of goals he's scored - the headers, the chips, left foot, right foot.

He is a big player for Celtic in Europe and domestically, and he'll quite rightly win player of the year.

Image: Daizen Maeda has scored 16 Premiership goals this season

Jota - 7/10: I still don't think it's the Jota who first came to Celtic. He hasn't had the influence in games which he used to have. If he came back and hit that level straight away then Celtic would have really been in business, but physically he has work to do. You feel that there's still so much more to come from him.

I understand the clamour for his return, but when you think that he left for £25m and came back for £8m - he seems to be taking his time. Brendan's been quite measured in the way that he's used him.

Image: Jota rejoined Celtic in January

Adam Idah - 7/10: He has scored some crucial goals for Celtic, some key goals in big games.

I do have sympathy for him, it was very hard when Kyogo was the first choice and all of a sudden he's getting thrown in and the expectation is, because you're a Celtic centre-forward, that it's going to be like flicking a switch and he's going to be on fire.

I always feel someone of that physicality can banjo people more than he does and there's more to come. He's still been an important player and very useful off the bench at times, but it's just about levels and I just sense that Brendan isn't totally convinced for him to be the Celtic No 9.

Kyogo Furuhashi - 9/10: Like McGregor, he is on a different level with his awareness and how to play the game. Those types of players can play around corners, they're ahead of most people, highly intelligent.

Sometimes he did miss easy chances, but his ability to influence big games was key. He was a player Celtic should have tried to keep but there's no point in crying over spilled milk. You've got Maeda, you've got Idah, both capable, but they're different from Kyogo in terms of the way they play.