Celtic win Scottish Premiership: Chris Sutton hails 'exceptional' champions but warns 'enormous' transfer window awaits

Following Celtic's Scottish Premiership title triumph, Sky Sports' Chris Sutton looks back on how his former club eased to yet more top-flight success.

It is the fourth consecutive season the Hoops have won the league and their 13th title in 14 seasons. Despite a decade-plus of domination, Sutton warns this summer is "enormous" as the Parkhead club look to strengthen their grip on the domestic game, plus return to the Champions League league phase.

Read below for the former Celtic star's thoughts on the title win and what comes next...

'Exceptional' Celtic made it look easy as Rangers imploded

I take my hat off to Brendan Rodgers and his team. It is hard to win titles; you've got to earn the right and they have done that. Celtic have made winning trophies and trebles look easy in recent seasons - it is anything but.

The longer this season has gone on, we've all felt that the league was over really early because of various reasons.

People talk about the Scottish Premiership being decided on the derby games but that has not been the case. Rangers have won the last two, whereas Celtic have only won the opening meeting this season. Instead, Celtic have done the hard yards. Rangers imploded.

The most important thing is the trophies at the end of the season, but there'll be some Celtic fans who are angry about the fact they've lost to Rangers in a couple of games.

That's the expectation, but what do you set out to do at the start of the season? You set out to win the league and they've done it.

Celtic came out of the traps and had their best run of form at the start of the season. They benefited from the pre-season tour in the US and really hit the ground running.

They started with a real zest of freshness and sharpness. The standard of the play was really high.

Image: Celtic beat the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City during their US pre-season tour

There are always parts of the season where every team has a little dip and a little blip, and maybe the longer the season has gone on, Celtic have at times perhaps lacked a bit of intensity towards the end.

I do wonder, and I'm not saying this lightly, whether they have almost been going through the motions. The fact that it has been so easy and they've been so far ahead - just naturally as a player, you can switch off a little bit.

I've got great admiration for the way the players have applied themselves. On the outside, everybody just expects it, but the players actually have to go out and perform and get over the line.

The trophy haul is extraordinary and because of that domestic dominance, people were thinking, 'Let's see what they can do at the European level'. The Celtic supporters were going to judge them on that.

Image: Celtic got to the Champions League play-off round before narrowly losing to Bayern Munich

I think it was a massive tick to get out of the Champions League league phase. Of course, at that level, the odds are stacked against them in many ways because they're a small fish.

Domestically, they dwarf every other club, but the expectation and the difficulty is that you still have to win every game. It's not only winning, there's a way to win and a style to do it.

In the main over the season, they've been pretty exceptional.

Celtic are Scotland's dominant force

Image: Rodgers is on course to add to the two domestic trebles won during his first spell at Celtic

This has been an extraordinary period of domination for Celtic. When I signed, they had only won 36 league titles, and Rangers had 49. Back then it was about just trying to wrestle a title away from Rangers. Celtic are now equal on 55.

Celtic are the dominant force and have surpassed Rangers in that respect.

The difficulty in Glasgow and Scotland is the expectation. To keep playing at that level week in, week out. There will always be bumps in the road and you need to have a certain mental strength to play for either side.

That's where I think Celtic in recent seasons have been on a different level to Rangers - it comes down to their mentality and belief, and that all comes from the guys in charge.

That's a testament to Rodgers. I didn't like the way that he left, like a lot of other Celtic supporters at that particular time - it didn't quite feel right.

However, I admire him for coming back and being courageous enough, because there were always going to be people who had doubts about him.

He has taken the club on in terms of the Champions League and when it comes to the bread and butter domestically, he's taken care of that as well.

Rodgers and Celtic face an enormous summer

Image: Rodgers (left) will want backing from the likes of CEO Michael Nicholson (centre) and non-executive chairman Peter Lawwell (right) in the summer transfer window

In many ways with Celtic, it's about what's next, isn't it?

A lot of people would look at some recent results and performances and see a downside to it. I actually think sometimes, when your performance levels aren't there but you still get over the line in a title race, it should give the club a jolt to think, 'We need to go again, we need to kick on'.

Celtic can't rest on their laurels and think they've got enough. It feels like an enormous summer.

That Champions League play-off tie is so important. We know how big it is from a financial aspect, and while the game may not necessarily make or break your season, it can set the tone.

Image: Celtic will face a play-off tie to qualify for the Champions League next season

I remember Neil Lennon's team lost to Ferencvaros in a qualifier one year and they never really recovered from it. That's the crazy thing - you can win a league title or a treble, but at the end of the season things are cut off, supporters forget about it and it's about what happens next. The expectation is so great and that mood can change really quickly.

The recent form shows there is still a lot of work to be done and I bet Brendan feels the same way. You would imagine the club are working hard behind the scenes in terms of their recruitment and their decision-making around who they want to keep. It is really difficult for Brendan but that's the challenge now.

Image: Kieran Tierney will return to Celtic in the summer after his Arsenal deal ends

When you look ahead to next season, I think it will be more competitive too. Hibernian are improving, while Dundee United have been a pleasant surprise and Aberdeen were the story of the season for the first few months.

When it comes to the title race, you'd expect there to be more of a challenge from across the city, but we've been waiting for Rangers to come for a while.