Celtic win Scottish Premiership title: Brendan Rodgers' side crowned champions after beating Dundee United

Celtic have been crowned Scottish Premiership champions for a fourth consecutive season.

Brendan Rodgers' side confirmed top spot with a 5-0 win away to Dundee United.

The Hoops are now on course for a sixth domestic treble in nine seasons, having already won the League Cup in December, while Aberdeen await in the Scottish Cup final next month.

Celtic's latest title win means Rodgers has won 11 of the 12 major domestic trophies available during his time as manager and becomes the third most successful boss in the club's history, surpassing Neil Lennon.

How did Celtic seal another title?

Image: Nicolas Kuhn scored twice as Celtic beat Dundee United to secure another Scottish Premiership title

The Hoops knew just a point was needed at Tannadice Park to secure top spot, but in the end claimed their 27th league win this season.

Rodgers' side scored four goals in 17 minutes either side of half-time to take control against Dundee United.

Ryan Strain's own goal opened the scoring as he deflected Liam Scales' header into his own net after 30 minutes.

Nicolas Kuhn's double just before the break put Celtic in control, and substitute Adam Idah made it 4-0 two minutes after the restart as the visitors stormed towards the title.

Idah got his 10th league goal of the season and Celtic's fifth of the afternoon to seal the victory and another trophy for the Parkhead club.

What do the record books say?

Image: Rodgers is on course to add to the two domestic trebles won during his first spell at Celtic

Bragging rights are always on the line in Scotland. Since 1930 Rangers have had more league titles to their name, but in recent years that gap has narrowed and Celtic are now level on 55.

In 2000, Rangers were out in front with 49 titles compared to Celtic's 36, but in the 25 years that have followed Celtic have been in control. The Hoops have won the league 19 times compared to Rangers' six. It has been a generation of domination.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Celtic's League Cup triumph over Rangers earlier this season also saw them move past their Old Firm rivals in the major honours ranking, with Rodgers' side now on 120 compared to Rangers' 118.

The bragging rights well and truly belong to Celtic.

Rodgers hits out at critics and makes future promise

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brendan Rodgers hails Celtic's title-winning season as they are crowned champions and confirms he will stay at the club

Speaking to Sky Sports after the title win, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said:

"I've had the most amazing season with the support of the club and the players, and how we've performed.

"Leading into this game [against Dundee United], there was a bit of negativity around the league and there being no competition, but we can only concentrate on ourselves. These players have been absolutely fantastic. When they had to step up, they did, so it has been a brilliant season for them.

"We clearly have a very good squad that I can trust and rotate, and through those winter months, I was able to do that because there are a lot of games.

"The concentration has been so good and the work they have done has enabled them to have this reward. It is not our fault that we are 15 points clear, but the competition is for everyone and we can only concentrate on ourselves. When it matters, this team has produced.

"Without any avoidance of doubt, I will be here next year 200 per cent.

"No one knows me bar very few, and there are even fewer who understand me, so when I see all the reports of where I'm going and I'm not happy... I've never been happier here."

Forrest: Making Celtic history unbelievable

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Forrest becomes Celtic's most decorated player with 26 major trophies at the club

After becoming Celtic's most decorated player with 26 major trophies, James Forrest told Sky Sports:

"It's hard to put into words. Winning another trophy with Celtic is unbelievable and it's such a special occasion.

"When you're getting older you appreciate it even more, you don't take anything for granted and it's just great to be part of such a great team.

"I've had loads of good teams over the years and I think this team is right up there. The full squad works so hard every day, even when the manager changes the team the standards are still so high."

Sky Sports' Chris Sutton on his former club winning the Scottish Premiership title:

"I take my hat off to Brendan Rodgers and his team. It is hard to win titles; you've got to earn the right and they have done that. Celtic have made winning trophies and trebles look easy in recent seasons - it is anything but.

"Celtic came out of the traps and had their best run of form at the start of the season. They benefited from the pre-season tour in the US and really hit the ground running. They started with a real zest of freshness and sharpness. The standard of the play was really high.

Image: Celtic beat the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City during their US pre-season tour

"There are always parts of the season where every team has a little dip and a little blip, and maybe the longer the season has gone on, Celtic have maybe lacked a bit of intensity towards the end.

"I do wonder, and I'm not saying this lightly, whether they have almost been going through the motions. The fact that it has been so easy and they've been so far ahead - just naturally as a player, you can switch off a little bit. In the main over the season, they've been pretty exceptional.

"The difficulty in Glasgow and Scotland is the expectation. To keep playing at that level week in, week out. There will always be bumps in the road and you need to have a certain mental strength to play for either side. That's where I think Celtic, in recent seasons, have been on a different level to Rangers - it comes down to their mentality and belief and that all comes from the guys in charge.

"That's a testament to Rodgers. I didn't like the way that he left, like a lot of other Celtic supporters at that particular time - it didn't quite feel right. However, I admire him for coming back and being courageous enough because there were always going to be people who had doubts about him.

Image: Rodgers held talks with captain Callum McGregor before returning in 2023

"In many ways with Celtic, it's about what's next, isn't it? A lot of people would look at some recent results and performances and see a downside to it.

"I actually think sometimes, when your performance levels aren't there but you still get over the line in a title race, it should give the club a jolt to think, 'We need to go again, we need to kick on'.

"Celtic can't rest on their laurels and think they've got enough. It feels like an enormous summer."

Image: Daizen Maeda (centre) has scored 33 goals across all competitions this season

Celtic continued their dominance in Scotland by claiming a fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title, but who were the key players for Rodgers' side?

We tasked former Celtic star Chris Sutton with the job of rating all the players from the Hoops' title-winning team, and there were some close calls.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at some of the best goals Celtic scored during the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season, featuring the likes of Callum McGregor, Nicolas Kuhn, Adam Idah and more

Kasper Schmeichel, Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum McGregor, Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi ranked among the top performers, but who would you pick as your player of the season? Use our poll below to have your say.