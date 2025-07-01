Andrea Soncin interview: Italy women's coach at Euro 2025 is master tactician and former Serie A striker with Atalanta

When Italy confirmed their place at Euro 2025, Andrea Soncin celebrated as only a former striker can – sliding on his belly in the rain despite wearing a pristine white shirt as his players watched on laughing. His first job in senior management is going well.

Soncin is a rarity among coaches at this summer's women's football extravaganza in Switzerland. He played elite men's football. The former Atalanta forward even scored in a Serie A win over AC Milan in 2006 - the season they won the Champions League.

"The goal against Milan is unforgettable," he tells Sky Sports. "It was a team full of champions who made football history." Carlo Ancelotti's line-up that day included Paolo Maldini, Andrea Pirlo, Kaka and current Italy men's coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Image: Andrea Soncin in action in Serie A during his days as a striker with Atalanta

"There are many moments that I remember with great pleasure," he adds. The biggest accomplishment as he sees it is not that single goal that afternoon but the breadth of his work. "I am very proud to have scored from the fifth league to the top division."

Fiorentina, Ascoli, Padova and Avellino were among the stopping points for Soncin. "I was fortunate to play in many teams rich in history and passion." Nevertheless, his lack of experience in the women's game raised eyebrows when he was appointed in 2023.

How did it happen? "Already in the final years of my playing career I had started to think about how I was going to approach the coaching, trying to study and understand the coaches' choices and especially how to manage a group of people," he explains.

"Then after finishing my career as a player, Venezia gave me the opportunity to gain experience starting from the competitive levels of the youth sector up to the first team, both as a collaborator and as a head coach. That was a very stimulating experience.

"When the call came from the federation to coach the women's national team, a spark ignited, a thrill, which led me to accept immediately. I am very grateful for this opportunity." Even Soncin makes it sound like it came out of the blue. Not quite true.

His thesis presented at Coverciano as part of his UEFA Pro Licence in 2021 is regarded as one of the more impressive that has been produced at the esteemed Italian coaching school. His 48-page document outlined ideas for unlocking a low defensive block.

It was a read of remarkable depth, including examples from Mohamed Salah, Neymar, Olivier Giroud and more, analysing very specific situations from matches between Brescia and Sassuolo, or between Belgium and Panama at the 2018 men's World Cup.

"It often happens, due to superiority or opponent strategy, that you have to face a team that defends in the last quarter of the pitch," he says. "Spaces become tight, the quality of passes and especially movements becomes essential, as does the ability to dribble."

Image: Andrea Soncin's tactical ideas are going to be crucial for Italy at Euro 2025

Did he work out the optimal method to unlock a deep defence? "Positional attack, relational attack, combinations, direct vertical play - all situations can be effective. The important thing is coherence between what is proposed in training and the objectives.

"Everything is influenced by the characteristics of the players I have at my disposal and the opponent's strategy." He adds: "Before the athlete, the person comes first. Each of us is unique. Then there are all the technical, tactical and methodological aspects."

What else did Coverciano teach him? "They made me reflect that a coach must always question the reasons behind every situation and above all must be skilled at creating the optimal environment in which everyone can feel free to express their potential."

Given this background, it is perhaps no surprise that tactical variations have been a feature of his Italy side. Soncin changed his system to 3-5-2 for the 4-0 win over Finland that confirmed qualification having opted for a back four against the Netherlands.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rhian Wilkinson backs her 'brave and courageous' Wales team to cause an upset

He continued to tinker with the tactics for the recent Nations League games against Sweden and Wales. Time will tell whether Soncin's tactical flexibility could help Italy to thrive at Euro 2025, or whether they will suffer because of the absence of a settled system.

Either way, do not expect him to stand still. "I am constantly updating and studying to discover new ideas, methods and strategies." He talks of "dominating games even when we do not have possession" and setting up to win the ball back when they lose it.

"I believe that relational distances are essential to maintaining continuity of play and facilitate an immediate recovery of the ball." His attitude to making mistakes is intriguing too. "Fundamental to increasing the confidence and awareness of the entire group."

Image: Cristiana Girelli continues to play an important role for Andrea Soncin's Italy

Whether Italy, for whom 35-year-old Cristiana Girelli remains a key figure, have the quality to go deep at Euro 2025 is unclear. They are pitted in a tricky group that includes favourites Spain as well as Portugal and Belgium. But Soncin is backing his players.

"Their willingness and determination can make the difference. Ours is an extremely positive journey and we cannot wait to get started." Whatever happens in Switzerland, expect Italy to be among the more tactically interesting teams under Soncin.