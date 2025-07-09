Euro 2025: England announce themselves with Netherlands thrashing - and title defence is belatedly alive

England have set the standard. It might have come a game late. Perhaps it was in direct response to what happened last Saturday against France. But the Lionesses have lift off and the performance was as close to perfect as they come.

England did to the Netherlands what France did to them - a 90 minutes that reaffirmed Sarina Wiegman as the cunning tactician we know her to be.

Lessons had been learnt from four days prior in Zurich; Lauren James was pushed wide, Ella Toone deployed in the No 10 pocket and Jess Carter tucked inside to partner Leah Williamson.

Tweaks worked seamlessly in England's favour. Sorry, Sarina. I doubted you. It was hard not to after such a disaster start. But questions have been asked and answered. This title defence has legs after all.

Talking about what pleased her most, Wiegman told BBC Sport: "The response of the team after the France game, how we came together, how we played. We looked in each others' eyes and said 'OK, what do we need to do?'"

Before Wednesday, the Netherlands had never conceded more than two goals in a game at a major tournament finals. Wiegman spoke of her surprise that England managed to dispatch four but it was nothing short of what they deserved. Seventeen efforts on goal, six on target, five big chances created, four hit the net.

"The games are a little bit hard to compare but today it looked like a balanced team," the boss added.

At least there was an admission Saturday's starting selection was off-kilter. An important clarity. Wiegman resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes, only swapping Toone for Beth Mead, but the biggest difference was in the subtlety of other positional moves.

Carter was solid at centre-back, her natural role, while James was unplayable out wide - the only complaint being why this arrangement was not used sooner. Every player found an extra three gears.

Image: England were a team in harmony, showing their true potential at this tournament

Lauren Hemp mirrored James' tenacity and creativity on the opposite flank with perfect harmony. Suddenly, as both wingers began stretching the game, space opened up for Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway to dictate centrally. England's swagger was back.

They mixed up the play smartly, unafraid to go long, epitomised by the variety in Hannah Hampton's distribution. The technique on the pass into Alessia Russo - the precursor to the opening goal - was particularly special.

Hampton's evolution to England No 1 - which sparked plenty of pre-tournament controversy - was validated in that very action. Her ball-playing ability gives a point of difference. The goalkeeper's eight accurate long passes were more than any other player on the night and her handling impressed too.

Another of Wiegman's decisions substantiated.

'Proper England' is what we were promised and that's what we got. Stanway repeated the phrase post-match, as if to hammer the point home to doubters - of which there were many.

For a player I criticised heavily after defeat to France, perhaps her transformation was the most enjoyable of all. The midfielder won the joint-most ground duels of any player on the pitch (seven, level with Hemp), and arguably scored the most important of England's four goals to extinguish Dutch hope on the stroke of half-time. Resolve beyond her 26 years.

Image: Georgia Stanway wins the award for 'most improved' from the France defeat

The list of plaudits could spill well over desired word count here and yet the measure of any reasoned assessment points to the realities of the situation too. England's concluding group D game against Wales on Sunday remains a must-win and the threat of elimination looms equally large. Wales will be no walkover.

Still, for all the indignation that followed France, an equal amount of admiration must be afforded here.

Russo was sublime, creating four chances and landing a hat-trick of assists. She personally contributed 1.05 of England's 2.72 expected goals (xG) total.

Lucy Bronze was the most progressive player on the park, registering more touches (74) and completing more passes into the final third (12) than any other. Wily Walsh was second with 10. Really, I could go on.

Rarely have England looked so complete and rendered an opposition team so full of talent utterly hopeless.

This must be the benchmark by which all performances are judged. Reigning European champions by name and, at long last, by nature. ​​​​​​