Soccer Saturday Super 6 stat pack: Newcastle v Arsenal, Chelsea v Cardiff

Bournemouth v Leicester

Key stat: Bournemouth have drawn their last five matches with Leicester, while Claude Puel has drawn two of his three matches against the Cherries.

Form: Just one point separates the two sides, with both teams playing the top two respectively last time out. Eddie Howe's side lost 2-0 at Chelsea while the Foxes went down 2-1 at home to Liverpool.

Main men: Callum Wilson has directly contributed to four goals in his last five Premier League games, while Jamie Vardy returns from suspension and will want to build on his impressive away record with Leicester, scoring nine of their last 17 on the road.

Most likely scoreline: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea v Cardiff

Key stat: Chelsea have lost just once in 51 home games to newly-promoted sides, while Neil Warnock is winless in 10 Premier League matches.

Form: Chelsea have enjoyed a perfect start to the season, gaining their fourth win in succession courtesy of a 2-0 victory at home to Bournemouth. Cardiff's two points have come from draws, with their last match ending in a 3-2 defeat at home to Arsenal.

Main men: Eden Hazard has scored two in succession, boasting the same record for Sky Sports man-of-the-match awards, while Neil Etheridge has made 17 saves so far, including two penalties.

Most likely scoreline: 2-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Eden Hazard has started the season in fine form

Huddersfield v Crystal Palace

Key stat: Huddersfield have failed to win in their last eight Premier League matches, while the visitors have lost their last three games, conceding two goals in each defeat.

Form: A point and two places lies between the sides (Crystal Palace 15th and Huddersfield 17th), with the Terriers searching for their first win of the season and the Eagles looking to bounce back after their 2-0 home defeat to Southampton.

Main men: Wilfried Zaha is set to make his return from injury and give Palace a major boost, as he has scored two of their three goals this season, while the Terriers will be hoping Steve Mounie can open his account for the season.

Most likely scoreline: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Wilfried Zaha looks set to return for Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Fulham

Key stat: Manchester City have won their last five Premier League matches against Fulham and are unbeaten in 10 against the Cottagers, while the visitors have only mustered four wins in their last 26 matches against City.

Form: City got back to winning ways, yet remain unbeaten, as they beat Newcastle 2-1 last time out, while Fulham stretched their respective unbeaten run to two matches after they drew 2-2 away at Brighton.

Main men: Sergio Aguero scored his ninth Premier League hat-trick, against Huddersfield, and has notched 12 in his last 11 against newly-promoted teams, while Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored the most goals in England's top two tiers since making his debut for Fulham.

Most likely scoreline: 3-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Sergio Aguero has a fine record against newly-promoted teams

Newcastle v Arsenal

Key stat: Arsenal have won two of their last three away matches, equalling the number of away victories in their previous 13, while Newcastle have recorded just one win in their last nine Premier League games.

Form: The Magpies sit in the relegation-zone with just one point from four games, although they have come up against three of the 'big six' in Tottenham, Chelsea and Man City, while the Gunners have won their last two after enduring a tricky start against the Premier League champions and Chelsea.

Main men: Joselu has scored two of Newcastle's three goals this season, while Alexandre Lacazette has directly contributed to seven goals in his last five Premier League starts, netting five and assisting another two.

Most likely scoreline: 0-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Unai Emery takes his team to Newcastle

Bolton v QPR

Key stat: Bolton are winless in six matches against QPR, drawing two of those, while the visitors have drawn twice in their last three trips to the Macron Stadium.

Form: Bolton have recorded 11 points from their opening six games, something which took them 16 games to do last season, whereas the Hoops sit in the relegation zone but have registered four points in their last two games after losing their first four.

Main men: Josh Magennis has scored three in six for Bolton, while QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley has two clean sheets in the matches he has played, making six saves in the process.

Most likely scoreline: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)