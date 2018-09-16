5:01 Premier League Saturday Round-up Premier League Saturday Round-up

Watch Premier League goals and highlights from Saturday's games, including wins for Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Scroll down for highlights from Saturday's seven games...

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

2:59 Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Two goals from Ryan Fraser, a Josh King penalty and an Adam Smith strike helped Bournemouth to a 4-2 win over 10-man Leicester.

2:58 Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester

Chelsea made it five wins from five as Eden Hazard's hat-trick saw them sweep Cardiff aside 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.

2:45 Chelsea 4-1 Cardiff Chelsea 4-1 Cardiff

Wilfried Zaha handed Crystal Palace a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

2:58 Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace

Leroy Sane scored on his return as Manchester City maintained their imperious Premier League home record in a 3-0 victory over Fulham.

2:58 Man City 3-0 Fulham Man City 3-0 Fulham

Arsenal secured a third successive Premier League win under Unai Emery with a 2-1 victory over Newcastle on Saturday.

2:58 Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal

Manchester United inflicted a first defeat of the Premier League season on Watford as they won 2-1 at Vicarage Road.