WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
Watch all the goals and the best action from Saturday's Premier League games
Last Updated: 15/09/18 10:43pm
Watch Premier League goals and highlights from Saturday's games, including wins for Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.
Scroll down for highlights from Saturday's seven games...
Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool
Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Wembley.
Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester
Two goals from Ryan Fraser, a Josh King penalty and an Adam Smith strike helped Bournemouth to a 4-2 win over 10-man Leicester.
Chelsea 4-1 Cardiff
Chelsea made it five wins from five as Eden Hazard's hat-trick saw them sweep Cardiff aside 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha handed Crystal Palace a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.
Man City 3-0 Fulham
Leroy Sane scored on his return as Manchester City maintained their imperious Premier League home record in a 3-0 victory over Fulham.
Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal
Arsenal secured a third successive Premier League win under Unai Emery with a 2-1 victory over Newcastle on Saturday.
Watford 1-2 Man Utd
Manchester United inflicted a first defeat of the Premier League season on Watford as they won 2-1 at Vicarage Road.
