Premier League News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

Watch all the goals and the best action from the weekend's Premier League games so far

Last Updated: 17/09/18 12:06am
1:53
Premier League Sunday round-up
Premier League Sunday round-up

Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games so far, including wins for West Ham, Wolves and Man Utd.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Scroll down for highlights from the weekend's games...

Sunday

Everton 1-3 West Ham

West Ham finally won their first Premier League game of the season as Andriy Yarmolenko's first-half double saw them beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park on Sunday.
2:53
Everton 1-3 West Ham
Everton 1-3 West Ham

Wolves 1-0 Burnley

Burnley are still without a Premier League win this season after Raul Jimenez's second-half goal earned Wolves a 1-0 victory at Molineux on Super Sunday.
2:51
Wolves 1-0 Burnley
Wolves 1-0 Burnley

Saturday
5:01
Premier League Saturday round-up
Premier League Saturday round-up

Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Wembley.
2:59
Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool
Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester

Two goals from Ryan Fraser, a Josh King penalty and an Adam Smith strike helped Bournemouth to a 4-2 win over 10-man Leicester.
2:58
Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester
Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester

Chelsea 4-1 Cardiff

Chelsea made it five wins from five as Eden Hazard's hat-trick saw them sweep Cardiff aside 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.
2:45
Chelsea 4-1 Cardiff
Chelsea 4-1 Cardiff

Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha handed Crystal Palace a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.
2:58
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace

Man City 3-0 Fulham

Leroy Sane scored on his return as Manchester City maintained their imperious Premier League home record in a 3-0 victory over Fulham.
2:58
Man City 3-0 Fulham
Man City 3-0 Fulham

Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal

Arsenal secured a third successive Premier League win under Unai Emery with a 2-1 victory over Newcastle on Saturday.
2:58
Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal
Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal

Watford 1-2 Man Utd

Manchester United inflicted a first defeat of the Premier League season on Watford as they won 2-1 at Vicarage Road.
3:00
Watford 1-2 Man Utd
Watford 1-2 Man Utd

Bournemouth v Brighton

Pick your Sky Sports Six-a-Side team for a chance to win the guaranteed £1k jackpot.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK