WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
Watch all the goals and the best action from the weekend's Premier League games so far
Last Updated: 17/09/18 12:06am
Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games so far, including wins for West Ham, Wolves and Man Utd.
Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.
Scroll down for highlights from the weekend's games...
Sunday
Everton 1-3 West Ham
West Ham finally won their first Premier League game of the season as Andriy Yarmolenko's first-half double saw them beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park on Sunday.
Wolves 1-0 Burnley
Burnley are still without a Premier League win this season after Raul Jimenez's second-half goal earned Wolves a 1-0 victory at Molineux on Super Sunday.
Saturday
Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool
Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Wembley.
Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester
Two goals from Ryan Fraser, a Josh King penalty and an Adam Smith strike helped Bournemouth to a 4-2 win over 10-man Leicester.
Chelsea 4-1 Cardiff
Chelsea made it five wins from five as Eden Hazard's hat-trick saw them sweep Cardiff aside 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha handed Crystal Palace a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.
Man City 3-0 Fulham
Leroy Sane scored on his return as Manchester City maintained their imperious Premier League home record in a 3-0 victory over Fulham.
Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal
Arsenal secured a third successive Premier League win under Unai Emery with a 2-1 victory over Newcastle on Saturday.
Watford 1-2 Man Utd
Manchester United inflicted a first defeat of the Premier League season on Watford as they won 2-1 at Vicarage Road.
Bournemouth v Brighton
Pick your Sky Sports Six-a-Side team for a chance to win the guaranteed £1k jackpot.