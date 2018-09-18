WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
Watch all the goals and the best action from the weekend's Premier League games
Last Updated: 17/09/18 11:15pm
Watch Premier League goals and highlights from all the weekend's games, including wins for Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as a stunning goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
Scroll down for highlights from the weekend's games...
Monday
Southampton 2-2 Brighton
Glenn Murray scored a 91st-minute penalty to seal a 2-2 draw for Brighton at Southampton on Monday Night Football after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's stunning opener.
Sunday
Everton 1-3 West Ham
West Ham finally won their first Premier League game of the season as Andriy Yarmolenko's first-half double saw them beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park on Sunday.
Wolves 1-0 Burnley
Burnley are still without a Premier League win this season after Raul Jimenez's second-half goal earned Wolves a 1-0 victory at Molineux on Super Sunday.
Saturday
Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool
Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Wembley.
Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester
Two goals from Ryan Fraser, a Josh King penalty and an Adam Smith strike helped Bournemouth to a 4-2 win over 10-man Leicester.
Chelsea 4-1 Cardiff
Chelsea made it five wins from five as Eden Hazard's hat-trick saw them sweep Cardiff aside 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha handed Crystal Palace a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.
Man City 3-0 Fulham
Leroy Sane scored on his return as Manchester City maintained their imperious Premier League home record in a 3-0 victory over Fulham.
Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal
Arsenal secured a third successive Premier League win under Unai Emery with a 2-1 victory over Newcastle on Saturday.
Watford 1-2 Man Utd
Manchester United inflicted a first defeat of the Premier League season on Watford as they won 2-1 at Vicarage Road.
