5:40 Watch: Premier League Weekend Round-up Watch: Premier League Weekend Round-up

Watch Premier League goals and highlights from all the weekend's games, including wins for Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as a stunning goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Scroll down for highlights from the weekend's games...

Monday

Glenn Murray scored a 91st-minute penalty to seal a 2-2 draw for Brighton at Southampton on Monday Night Football after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's stunning opener.

2:57 Southampton 2-2 Brighton Southampton 2-2 Brighton

Sunday

West Ham finally won their first Premier League game of the season as Andriy Yarmolenko's first-half double saw them beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park on Sunday.

2:53 Everton 1-3 West Ham Everton 1-3 West Ham

Burnley are still without a Premier League win this season after Raul Jimenez's second-half goal earned Wolves a 1-0 victory at Molineux on Super Sunday.

2:51 Wolves 1-0 Burnley Wolves 1-0 Burnley

Saturday

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

2:59 Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Two goals from Ryan Fraser, a Josh King penalty and an Adam Smith strike helped Bournemouth to a 4-2 win over 10-man Leicester.

2:58 Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester

Chelsea made it five wins from five as Eden Hazard's hat-trick saw them sweep Cardiff aside 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.

2:45 Chelsea 4-1 Cardiff Chelsea 4-1 Cardiff

Wilfried Zaha handed Crystal Palace a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

2:58 Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace

Leroy Sane scored on his return as Manchester City maintained their imperious Premier League home record in a 3-0 victory over Fulham.

2:58 Man City 3-0 Fulham Man City 3-0 Fulham

Arsenal secured a third successive Premier League win under Unai Emery with a 2-1 victory over Newcastle on Saturday.

2:58 Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal

Manchester United inflicted a first defeat of the Premier League season on Watford as they won 2-1 at Vicarage Road.