Police investigate reports of items being thrown on the pitch during Liverpool vs Everton game

Divock Origi scored an injury-time winner against Everton

Police are investigating reports of items being thrown on to the pitch during Liverpool's win over Everton at Anfield on Sunday.

Divock Origi sparked mayhem as his 96th-minute winner saw Liverpool snatch a dramatic 1-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby.

A flare and other items including coins were reported to have been thrown on to the pitch from the section containing Everton's travelling fans during the match at Anfield.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp charged onto the Anfield pitch at the end of the game as emotions ran high following Origi's late winner.

Merseyside Police issued a statement on Monday that said: "We can confirm that Merseyside Police will be investigating reports of items being thrown on the pitch during the Liverpool FC versus Everton FC match at Anfield yesterday, Sunday 2 December.

Jurgen Klopp embraces Divock Origi at full-time

"At the end of the game, a flare and other items were reported to have been thrown onto the pitch from the Everton support, although nobody was injured.

"CCTV enquires will be carried out working alongside both clubs to identify those responsible and anyone with information can contact the our social media desk @MerPolCC, or call 101."