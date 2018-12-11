WATCH & VOTE: Premier League saves of the week

2:13 Premier League Saves of the Round Premier League Saves of the Round

There were some outstanding saves in the Premier League this weekend, and you can watch and vote for the best in our latest round-up.

Liverpool may have moved to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 4-0 win at Bournemouth but they still needed goalkeeper Alisson to deny David Brooks at his near post to keep the scores level at 0-0.

Meanwhile, Manchester City's unbeaten start to the season came to an end following Chelsea's 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge. Both goalkeepers, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ederson, were in the thick of the action and they feature on our list of saves of the weekend.

Sergio Rico, Jonas Lossl and Mat Ryan also feature in the latest round of saves of the weekend in the Premier League.

Finally, Martin Dubravka could not stop Matt Doherty's last-gasp header which secured Wolves victory at Newcastle but he did deny the wing back earlier in the game with a superb flying stop.

