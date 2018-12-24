WATCH & VOTE: Premier League goals of the round

2:12 Watch a pick of the best Premier League goals from the weekend Watch a pick of the best Premier League goals from the weekend

Who scored the best Premier League goal of the weekend?

David Brooks features twice in our selection after he netted both goals in Bournemouth's 2-0 win over Brighton.

Watford's Gerard Deulofeu makes the cut along with Leicester's Jamie Vardy, Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Southampton's Nathan Redmond.

Christian Eriksen produced a fine strike on Sunday as Tottenham thrashed Everton 6-2 at Goodison Park.

But are any of the above better than Andros Townsend's stunning volley in Crystal Palace's 3-2 win against Manchester City?

Watch the goals in the video at the top of the page and then vote above...