WATCH & VOTE: Premier League goals of the round
Last Updated: 24/12/18 5:58am
Who scored the best Premier League goal of the weekend?
David Brooks features twice in our selection after he netted both goals in Bournemouth's 2-0 win over Brighton.
Watford's Gerard Deulofeu makes the cut along with Leicester's Jamie Vardy, Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Southampton's Nathan Redmond.
Christian Eriksen produced a fine strike on Sunday as Tottenham thrashed Everton 6-2 at Goodison Park.
But are any of the above better than Andros Townsend's stunning volley in Crystal Palace's 3-2 win against Manchester City?
Watch the goals in the video at the top of the page and then vote above...