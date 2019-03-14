Premier League questions: Will Liverpool go top again and will Chelsea reignite top four bid?

Klopp's side look to take advantage of City not playing

Can Liverpool reclaim top spot? Will Chelsea recharge their top four bid? We pick out the key questions ahead of the Premier League weekend.

Will the Reds edge ahead of Manchester City? (Fulham vs Liverpool, Sunday, live on Sky Sports from 1.30pm)

With Pep Guardiola's men facing Swansea in the FA Cup quarter-finals, the Merseysiders have the opportunity to retake the lead in the Premier League title race - but only a win will do.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be aiming to avoid a third straight goalless away draw for the first time in the top flight, having failed to score at Manchester United and Everton in their last two outings.

Meanwhile, caretaker Scott Parker failed to galvanise the west Londoners in his first two games in charge, losing for the ninth time in 10 at Leicester after a 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea.

Though Fulham can't be cut further adrift this weekend, with Southampton not in action, they can ill-afford for that run to continue.

Worryingly, Liverpool have an imperious recent record against newly promoted clubs, taking 31 points from the last 33 and winning the last eight in a row.

Can Blues take Champions League chance? (Everton vs Chelsea, Sunday, live on Sky Sports from 4.15pm)

Despite being held by Wolves last weekend, Chelsea's top four bid very much remains in their own hands.

With Arsenal not playing and Manchester United preoccupied by the FA Cup, this is their virtual game in hand and a heavy win could even propel Maurizio Sarri's side above the pair in the table.

Hazard has contributed to nearly half of Chelsea's goals this season

Everton have prevailed in just one of their last eight home Premier League games and are without a win over a 'big six' side since January 2017's success over City.

Indeed the Toffees have the third-worst record against sides in the current top half having taken seven points from 15 matches.

Eden Hazard has been involved in a Premier League high of 48 per cent of Chelsea's goal this season but at no ground has the Belgian played more games without scoring than Goodison Park.

The magic 40 for the Cherries? (Bournemouth vs Newcastle, Saturday, 3pm)

Though the points tally required to ensure survival might be adjusted this season, Bournemouth are within one win of the target which generally secures another term in the top flight.

In the 23 campaigns since the division was reduced to 20 teams, only three sides to have reached the 40-point mark have been relegated - West Ham's demotion in 2002-03 being the last such occasion.

The omens are good for Eddie Howe's side, who have not lost a home Premier League game to a side outside the 'big six' since Burnley's win at the Vitality Stadium in November 2017.

2:54 Highlights from Bournemouth's win against Huddersfield in the Premier League Highlights from Bournemouth's win against Huddersfield in the Premier League

Newcastle are just three points adrift of their opponents in the table but have won on only three of their last 27 Premier League visits to the south coast (Bournemouth, Southampton, Brighton, Portsmouth).

However, the Toon are unbeaten in the league at Bournemouth stretching back to 1989, when they lost 2-1 in the second tier.

Can the Clarets boost survival bid? (Burnley vs Leicester, Saturday, 3pm)

With a run-in which includes Chelsea, City, Everton and Arsenal, Sean Dyche knows Burnley's continued presence in the Premier League rests on their form between now and Easter.

Repeating the eight-game unbeaten run which preceded the three recent defeats between now and the end of the season would surely be enough to secure their top-flight status.

The Clarets have won their last two home games against Leicester but have never completed three in a row on their own patch against any side in Premier League history.

Vardy continued his scoring run against Fulham

Brendan Rodgers kick-started his Foxes tenure with victory in his first home game in charge and he has won four of his previous five league clashes with Burnley as a manager.

Jamie Vardy will be key for the visitors having scored four in his last three games, including in both of Rodgers' matches at the helm.

March relegation for the Terriers? (West Ham vs Huddersfield, Saturday, 3pm)

Defeats to West Ham and Crystal Palace in their next two matches is likely to see Huddersfield secure a return to the Championship before the end of the month.

It would see the Yorkshire club equal the record for the earliest relegation in terms of games (32) and fall just short of the record date (March 29), feats both set by Derby in 2007-08.

Jan Siewert's side have never beaten the Hammers in the Premier League and have lost on all three of their previous trips to East London.

On the road, they are winless in their last eight, losing seven, and have failed to score in their last five.

Jan Siewert has been unable to revive the Terriers

A Europa League place is still within reach for West Ham, who are bidding to win three Premier League games in a row at the London Stadium for the first time.