MNF podcast featuring Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher - listen back

Listen to the MNF podcast featuring Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher analysed Chelsea's 2-0 win against West Ham on Monday Night Football and you can listen back right here.

Eden Hazard lit up Stamford Bridge with a glorious performance, leading Jamie and Gary to reflect on the Belgian's future amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

MNF podcast - click or tap to listen back

The Run In is assessed by the two pundits as Manchester City and Liverpool lock horns in the title race, while Jurgen Klopp's midfield conundrum is also on the agenda.

Mohamed Salah's goal against Southampton gets the Virtual Reality treatment from Jamie, while Gary touches upon recent incidents of racism in football.

Listen to all Sky Sports Football podcasts and subscribe to every episode via your favourite podcast app