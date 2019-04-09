Premier League News

More from Football

WATCH: Premier League saves of the round - Kasper Schmeichel, Angus Gunn

Last Updated: 08/04/19 11:39pm
1:39
Watch our pick of the best Premier League saves from the latest round of games

There were some stellar saves in the Premier League this weekend - watch our pick of the best right here.

Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel features twice after some top stops in his side's 4-1 win over Huddersfield, while Angus Gunn makes the cut for denying Sadio Mane, even though his Southampton team were beaten by Liverpool on Friday Night Football.

Huddersfield's Ben Hamer and Crystal Palace 'keeper Vicente Guaita are also included in our selection.

Tap or click on the video above to watch the best saves from across the Premier League this weekend.

