Sky Sports Fantasy Football Ultimate XI: Charlie Nicholas picks his team

What is Ultimate XI?

Select who you think will be the game week's highest-scoring 11 players in a 3-4-3 formation

This runs for the first game week ONLY

No budget restrictions

Match all 11 players correctly to win the £100,000 jackpot!

Charlie Nicholas' Ultimate XI

Rui Patricio

I thought he was fantastic, as much as Wolves were. He looked more than capable and isn't as flashy as Ederson or Alisson, but nevertheless is a very big asset and personifies organisation at the back, which is the way Wolves are. He is very consistent.

Virgil van Dijk

Charlie Nicholas believes Virgil van Dijk will rack up the points against Norwich

We know he is a superstar footballer, but I think he should be getting five or more goals a season from set-pieces, so we will see what comes of this season for the PFA Player of the Year.

Aymeric Laporte

Laporte has grown in stature since his arrival and we may be looking at the player who takes over the mantle of Vincent Kompany, which will be ideal for Pep Guardiola. He is sweet on the ball and has improved in terms of the physicality that comes with the Premier League. He will be right up there again this season.

Joe Gomez

I would go with Joe Gomez and rule out Trent Alexander-Arnold to put him in the back three. This will be a big season for him, having come back from injury. This is a back three who are very comfortable and will not be afraid to make challenges.

Bernardo Silva

Better things are still to come from Bernardo Silva

This team is overloaded with players who I think are the best. He puts in the hard yards and gives a nice balance to Manchester City. He tracks back and is tremendously talented on the ball, so it would be rude for him to miss out.

David Silva

Sadly, this is probably his last season in the Premier League. He can pick a pass and is very good at seeing how forwards develop with their movement. He has scored some very important goals for Manchester City in his time with them and gets into this side off the back of his reputation, which is a testament to him alone.

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne has been in impressive form during Manchester City's pre-season

Here we have the master of the killer pass, while De Bruyne also holds on to the ball and keeps it so well. He is two-footed and scores goals, which makes him the kingpin and main subject of my side.

Leroy Sane

I like to have possession and make things happen, so I will not have a defensive midfielder. I am looking to pick up points from attacking positions so I will go with Leroy Sane.

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling scored a brace against West Ham in pre-season

Sterling was my Player of the Year last year and his goals-to-game ratio was very impressive, not to mention his goal contribution when you combine assists. His overall game is great to watch and he is an exciting footballer - you are excited when you see him play and expect him to do things. It will be another great season for him.

Alexandre Lacazette

Now to get to my Arsenal fantasy, which is something you don't get often! As you know, I am a massive fan of Lacazette since he came and he should be in the France team in my eyes. He is a link man, assist man and his goal return was superb last year. He had to prove to Unai Emery that he should be in the team and did more than that. He is my number nine.

Are Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang going to replicate their form and partnership of last year?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang will get goals again and his relationship of playing with Lacazette, De Bruyne and Silva would ensure that he would do just that in this team. You need runners and I love players who run without the ball - it creates space and danger. He would be my tip for the top goalscorer this campaign so he is in and will be another huge threat to defences.