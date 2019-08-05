Best Premier League opening day goals: David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Alan Shearer and more

Watch a selection of the best goals from the opening day of the Premier League from previous seasons.

From Mario Stanic's debut magic to David Beckham's halfway hit, there have been a whole host of fantastic strikes to greet returning Premier League fans.

Featuring...

Zoltan Gera (West Brom) vs Liverpool - 18/08/2012

Gus Poyet (Chelsea) vs Sunderland - 07/08/1999

Sergio Aguero (Man City) vs Swansea - 15/08/2011

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) vs Arsenal - 14/08/2016

Frank Lampard (Chelsea) vs Hull - 18/08/2013

David Beckham (Man Utd) vs Wimbledon - 17/08/1996

Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) vs Liverpool - 14/08/2011

Mario Stanic (Chelsea) vs West Ham - 19/08/2000

Kevin Phillips (Southampton) vs Leicester - 16/08/2003

Andre Schurrle (Chelsea) vs Burnley - 18/08/2014

Alan Shearer (Blackburn) vs Palace - 15/08/1992

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) vs Stoke - 09/08/2015

