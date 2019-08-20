MNF Review: Manchester United's draw at Wolves analysed by Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher watched Wolves draw with Manchester United on the first MNF of the season

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were in the MNF studio as Manchester United drew 1-1 with Wolves. Here's all you need to know from Monday Night Football...

Match report

Paul Pogba saw a penalty saved and Ruben Neves scored a superb goal as Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves.

Neville fumes at penalty debate

Gary Neville questioned Manchester United players' 'lack of leadership' after Pogba's missed penalty.

Replays showed that Pogba and Marcus Rashford, who scored from the spot last week against Chelsea, had a seemingly amicable debate before the Frenchman stepped up.

The confusion was branded "embarrassing" by Neville.

"It isn't right. We don't come on air tonight and ask each other which pieces of analysis we're doing - we decide before we come on. They should decide in the dressing room. It's embarrassing.

"This is a Manchester United penalty - this isn't a tombola. This is not under-fives football on the playground."

Read Neville's verdict here

Rashford: Everyone can miss a penalty

Marcus Rashford on why Paul Pogba took the penalty: "Paul wanted to take it. It's that simple. Everybody can miss a penalty - it's normal to miss one. We forget about this and move on.

"It's simple - if you want to take it then you take it. I took one last week so for me it's no problem for him to take one this week. It's unfortunate he didn't score but that's football."

Solskjaer: It's up to them

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked to explain United's penalty-taking policy after Rashford scored from the spot against Chelsea last weekend, but then wasn't given the chance to take the next penalty against Wolves.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports that Rashford and Pogba were United's "designated penalty shooters and it's up to them then and there to decide 'this is mine'."

"The two of them are designated penalty-takers. It's up to them, there and then. Marcus scored last week but Paul was also confident. I like players with confidence."

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo: "The first half was very tough, United were strong and dominated the game. The second half the boys were fantastic. The dynamic, the tempo, the intensity, the pressure, it was very good work.

"I'm pleased with the performance, that's what pleases me. The rest doesn't matter. It's how the boys played."

De Bruyne vs Beckham and Gerrard

Who is the best crosser in Premier League history?

Gary Neville was full of praise for Kevin De Bruyne, calling the Manchester City playmaker "mesmerising" and comparing him to David Beckham and Steven Gerrard.

Neville discussed De Bruyne's intelligence, how teams can stop him and how Manchester United "nullified" the threat of Gerrard under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Watch the video below or read Neville's full analysis here

Nev and Carra predictions

Who's going to win the Premier League? Who will finish in the top four? Who are the young players to watch?

Neville and Carragher make their predictions...

Stat of the match

Ruben Neves has scored 10 of his 13 goals in all competitions for Wolves from outside the box; only Harry Wilson (12) and Christian Eriksen (11) have scored more from distance in English football since his debut for the club.

MNF podcast

