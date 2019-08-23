Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, expected line-ups

Liverpool vs Arsenal is live on Saturday Night Football

Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League returns, with four games live on Sky Sports this weekend.

Aston Villa have Kourtney Hause available for selection, while Jonathan Kodjia is back in light training and could be ready for the trip to Crystal Palace next weekend. However, James Chester remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Everton full-back Lucas Digne has recovered from the thigh strain picked up in the 1-0 win over Watford last weekend while Leighton Baines is also available.

However, Fabian Delph will have to wait for his competitive debut, remaining sidelined with a thigh strain.

Stat of the match: Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has lost his first two Premier League games. If he loses this match, 2019 would be the first calendar year to see as many as three different managers lose their first three games in the competition, after Scott Parker and Jan Siewert.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Norwich are still without the injured Onel Hernandez, Christoph Zimmermann and Josip Drmic but Timm Klose, Ibrahim Amadou and Adam Idah offer more options in defense as they return to full fitness. Jamal Lewis was substituted with cramp last weekend but is expected to return.

Chelsea are without fresh injury concerns and Willian could make his first start of the season after coming on as a substitute against Leicester following an injury. Callum Hudson-Odoi has returned to training but is not expected to make the matchday squad until after the international break. N'Golo Kante will be assessed ahead of the match after returning from injury last week.

Antonio Rudiger is expected to be available from next week.

Stat of the match: Norwich's Teemu Pukki could become the 10th player to score in each of his first three Premier League appearances. He's netted four goals in his two games so far - only Pavel Pogrebnyak scored as many as five goals in his first three games in the competition.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns with Jose Izquierdo, Yves Bissouma and Ezequiel Schelotto the three absentees for the visit of Southampton.

Southampton have a fully-fit squad to choose from with goalkeeper Alex McCarthy back in training after missing last weekend's game against Liverpool.

And Danny Ings is also pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score against his former club.

Stat of the match: Two of Brighton's four Premier League goals so far this season have been netted by substitutes - they only scored three goals via subs in the whole of 2018-19.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot is expected to be out until after the international break and joins fellow defenders Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah on the sidelines. Summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to face his former club.

Crystal Palace have no fresh injury concerns but are still without James Tomkins - who sustained a groin injury at the end of last season - as well as Mamadou Sakho (knee). Former England international Gary Cahill could make his debut for the club.

Stat of the match: Crystal Palace have never beaten Man Utd in their 20 Premier League meetings (D4 L16); the most a team has faced another without ever winning in the competition.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United have an injury doubt over John Fleck for Saturday's 3pm game, but Callum Robinson has trained all week after limping off against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Summer signings Ravel Morrison and Lys Mousset could miss out again, although the former has been told he could get a chance to play in Tuesday's Carabao Cup game against Blackburn.

Leicester are expected to be without Ben Chilwell for a second successive week after the full-back picked up a hip complaint, but he is 'likely' to return against Bournemouth next weekend.

Stat of the match: This will be the first Premier League meeting between Sheffield United and Leicester City, with their last top-flight match coming back in February 1976, a 1-1 draw at Filbert Street.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Record signing Ismaila Sarr could make his Watford debut on Saturday, but there are fitness doubts over Roberto Pereyra and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

But the big blow for the Hornets is captain Troy Deeney, who has been ruled out for several weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

West Ham have a fully fit squad to choose from, barring long-term absentee Winston Reid (knee).

It means Jack Wilshere, Carlos Sanchez and Andriy Yarmolenko are all in contention, as well as captain Mark Noble, who has missed the past two games with a calf injury. Sebastian Haller and Felipe Anderson are also ready for selection after picking up knocks.

Stat of the match: Watford's last two Premier League home games have seen them lose 1-4 (vs West Ham) and 0-3 (vs Brighton). Only three sides have lost three consecutive home games in the competition by a margin of 3+ goals - Bradford in 2000-01, Derby in 2007-08 and Swansea in 2016-17.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns but Adrian is again likely to deputise for the injured Alisson. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are likely to return to midfield in place of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner. Naby Keita remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a muscle strain.

Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil are back in training and could play a part for Arsenal this weekend. Rob Holding (knee) has also started participating in full training. However, Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Hector Bellerin (knee), Kieran Tierney (groin) and Dinos Mavropanos (groin) all remain sidelined.

Stat of the match: Liverpool have won 11 consecutive Premier League matches, equalling their best-ever winning streak in the competition, previously set between February and April 2014 under Brendan Rodgers. Victory against Arsenal would see Liverpool equal their longest winning run in league competition (12 between April-October 1990 under Kenny Dalglish).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth are without Dan Gosling (groin), David Brooks (ankle), Simon Francis (knee), Lloyd Kelly (ankle), Junior Stanislas (knee) and Arnaut Danjuma (ankle). Lewis Cook (knee) has returned to first-team training.

Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to return after suffering cramp against Liverpool. John Stones (thigh) remains doubtful while Leroy Sane (ACL) and Benjamin Mendy (knee) are long-term absentees.

Stat of the match: Man City's 100%-win record in eight games against Bournemouth is the best in English top-flight history. Man City have won those eight matches against the Cherries by an aggregate score of 25-3.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 0-3 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son is expected to return after serving a three-game suspension while midfielder Dele Alli faces a late fitness test. Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) is unlikely to make his debut as he recovers from injury. Juan Foyth (ankle) is still out.

Allan Saint-Maximin is 'OK' to feature for Newcastle after picking up a hamstring injury on his debut against Arsenal. Fellow summer signing Joelinton is also available. However, it is still too early for Andy Carroll (fitness) or Dwight Gayle (hamstring), but Christian Atsu (knee) has been back in training this week.

Stat of the match: This is Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino's 500th game as a manager in all competitions in his career. Excluding other 'big six' sides, against no side has he lost more Premier League games than he has against Newcastle.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 4-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Wolves full-back Matt Doherty returned to training this week after missing the midweek visit to Torino after suffering from illness, though he remains a doubt for the game.

Burnley's Robbie Brady has returned to full training but will miss out against Wolevs. Danny Drinkwater is also absent but is likely to feature midweek in the Carabao Cup. Steven Defour is out but has returned to light training.

Stat of the match: This will be the first top-flight meeting between Wolves and Burnley where neither side were newly promoted since February 1976, with Wolves winning that fixture 3-2.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)