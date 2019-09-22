Jurgen Klopp salutes proper Liverpool shift after 15th straight Premier League win

5:10 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side was in control and deserved the three points in their 2-1 win at Chelsea. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side was in control and deserved the three points in their 2-1 win at Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp attributed Liverpool's 15th straight Premier League win to the "proper shift" his players put in at the notoriously tough hunting ground of Chelsea.

The Premier League leaders raced into a two-goal lead inside half an hour at Stamford Bridge thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold's stunner at the end of a well-worked free-kick routine and Roberto Firmino's free header.

Chelsea, who thought they had equalised through Cesar Azpilicueta in between Liverpool's goals but were denied by VAR, staged a late revival after N'Golo Kante's brilliant solo goal halved the deficit with 19 minutes remaining. But the Reds extended their winning streak with their sixth win from six this season.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 2-1 win against Chelsea in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 2-1 win against Chelsea in the Premier League.

"It was a really good performance and we scored two wonderful goals," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"It was an exciting game and it was intense - you will never win at Chelsea without putting a proper shift in, and I think we deserved the three points.

"15 wins is exceptional, but what can I say? We try not to think about it, we just do what we have to do in the next game and fight for each ball and it is always really hard work."

Set-piece kings

Alexander-Arnold's exquisite opener and Firmino's winning goal took Liverpool's tally of set-piece goals to 34 since the start of last season - at least seven more than any other Premier League side in the same period.

"We work on set-pieces," Klopp added. "All the things you do in training you want to see out on the pitch, but the boys make the decisions themselves on the pitch, they have the best view.

Trent Alexander Arnold rifled Liverpool in front with a stunning effort from a free-kick routine

"It is from the training ground but it's the players' job to see the best opportunity to score. They moved the ball and Trent had a free shot.

"This little move changed the view and made it impossible for Kepa to make a save. It was a brilliant goal."

Lampard: Keep faith, win will come

For Frank Lampard and Chelsea, it was another game without a win in front of their fans at Stamford Bridge.

The defeat to Liverpool extended the Blues wait for a home win under their new boss to four games but Lampard believes his side's performance and the harshness of the result is evidence the wait will be over soon.

4:57 Frank Lampard says his Chelsea side were the better team against Liverpool but maintains that small margins were the difference which cost his team in the 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge. Frank Lampard says his Chelsea side were the better team against Liverpool but maintains that small margins were the difference which cost his team in the 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

"We didn't deserve to lose, and we possibly could have won but I don't want to sound naïve," the Chelsea boss said. "The free-kick is a ridiculous goal so you can't deny them that.

"We showed character and spirit and that's why the crowd has clapped them off when we've lost. If we continue to play like that then we won't go too far wrong this season.

"We have no home wins yet this season and we want to change it and I think we will soon if we play like that."