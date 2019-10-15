Fantasy Football: Shrewd selections as the Premier League returns

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has notched against Tottenham and Manchester United this campaign

Fantasy Football finally returns after the international break, as Sky Games weigh up who to select in the future weeks with the action hotting up.

Points are flowing now in Fantasy Football, with selection percentages and forthcoming fixtures worth studying in order to make those transfers to earn valuable league positions with your friends and in the overall leader board.

Are any of these players in your current XI, or could they be making an appearance in the weeks to come?

Jamie Vardy - £10.7m: 51 points

It is no surprise to see Jamie Vardy among this list - the Leicester frontman has scored over 15 Premier League goals in three of the last four campaigns. He is on track to achieve that once again, having netted five goals already this season, including braces against Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Jamie Vardy has started the season in fine fashion once more

This puts Vardy on 51 Fantasy Football points for the season and takes him into the top 10 strikers thus far. This could be set to increase in the coming weeks, as Leicester face only Arsenal from the 'big six' in their next nine Premier League matches.

Burnley are next up for Brendan Rodgers' men, before Southampton on an individual game day and Crystal Palace on Super Sunday, so Vardy is a captain choice and transfer to consider in the forthcoming weeks.

Fikayo Tomori - £6.4m: 26 points

Fikayo Tomori is now a regular in Frank Lampard's Chelsea side

Recently earning an England call-up, Fikayo Tomori has lots to be smiling about and his performances this season have warranted just that - from his stunner against Wolves, to solid defensive performances against Brighton and Southampton.

Tomori has 26 Fantasy Football points from his five appearances in the Premier League, with Chelsea's fixtures looking favourable in the coming weeks. Frank Lampard's side face Newcastle, Burnley, Watford and Crystal Palace in their next four, so the centre-back could be an avenue to venture down.

Tomori has only been selected by 1.78 per cent of Fantasy Football managers, but will he make your side for the return of the Premier League?

Patrick van Aanholt - £7.9m: 46 points

Patrick van Aanholt has registered 46 Fantasy Football points this campaign, coming from two goals, two man-of-the-match awards and three clean sheets. He is the fourth highest-scoring defender in Fantasy Football with 46 points and is behind Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ricardo Pereira. This included a -3 against Tottenham, so it could have been more for the high-flying left back.

Patrick van Aanholt is Crystal Palace's highest scorer in Fantasy Football

On the topic of the 'big six', Crystal Palace's next five matches include Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester, Chelsea and Leicester, so the points could quickly dry up for the Dutchman. That being said, their subsequent eight include none of the top six sides, meaning Van Aanholt could be worth an investment in the following month or so - he is only priced at £7.9m and 10.17 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses are on board.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £11.7m: 60 points

It may not be a shrewd selection, with 25.22 per cent of Fantasy Football managers recruiting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this season, but it could be a smart one with the fixtures that Arsenal have coming up, not to mention the fact Aubameyang has found the net seven times this year. They face Leicester away in their next eight fixtures, with no other 'big six' teams to worry about in that time - a prime opportunity for the striker to increase his tally in the hunt for another Golden Boot.

The Gabon international has 60 points - the fifth highest in Fantasy Football. Rather staggeringly, in the top 1,000 teams in Sky Sports Fantasy Football, Aubameyang is in 80.8 per cent of them, highlighting his important. Will you bite the bullet and deploy his services, or will you continue to take the hit and leave him out?

Dean Henderson - £6.4m: 48 points

Dean Henderson has excelled for Sheffield United in the Premier League. His 48 points make him the highest-scoring goalkeeper in Fantasy Football at the moment, which come from three clean sheets and one man-of-the-match award. Henderson has also registered tier one and two save bonus points on five occasions, proving his worth to Chris Wilder's team.

Dean Henderson has posted promising early-season numbers for newly-promoted Sheffield United

He is only in 1.15 per cent of Fantasy Football teams, but with his £6.4m price tag, it could allow reinvestment in other departments within your side. Henderson has earned 7.5 points per £m and is fourth in the value-for-money charts. Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are among the next five opponents for Sheffield United.