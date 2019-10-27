Premier League News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

Newcastle 1-1 Wolves: Jonny capitalises on Martin Dubravka mistake to earn visitors a point

Report and highlights to follow from St James' Park.

Last Updated: 27/10/19 4:03pm

Jonny celebrates following his equaliser at St James' Park
Jonny celebrates following his equaliser at St James' Park

Jonny took advantage of a Martin Dubravka error to earn Wolves a point from a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

The Magpies 'keeper palmed a Matt Doherty cross straight into the path of Jonny with 17 minutes remaining and he made no mistake to cancel out Jamaal Lascelles' opener.

Also See:

Newcastle's skipper powered the hosts into the lead with an excellent header on 37 minutes, while Sean Longstaff was sent off for a high tackle on Ruben Neves in the 82nd minute, with Wolves then failing to capitalise on their extra man in the closing stages.

The draw means Wolves move up to 11th spot, while Newcastle remain one place above the relegation zone.

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time this year!

Trending

©2019 Sky UK