Newcastle 1-1 Wolves: Jonny capitalises on Martin Dubravka mistake to earn visitors a point

Jonny celebrates following his equaliser at St James' Park

Jonny took advantage of a Martin Dubravka error to earn Wolves a point from a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

The Magpies 'keeper palmed a Matt Doherty cross straight into the path of Jonny with 17 minutes remaining and he made no mistake to cancel out Jamaal Lascelles' opener.

Newcastle's skipper powered the hosts into the lead with an excellent header on 37 minutes, while Sean Longstaff was sent off for a high tackle on Ruben Neves in the 82nd minute, with Wolves then failing to capitalise on their extra man in the closing stages.

The draw means Wolves move up to 11th spot, while Newcastle remain one place above the relegation zone.