Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League returns, with three top-flight games live on Sky Sports this weekend.

2:02 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, including Tottenham’s trip to Everton and Watford v Chelsea A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, including Tottenham’s trip to Everton and Watford v Chelsea

Midfielder Dan Gosling could return to Bournemouth contention for the first time this season after a troublesome hip problem, but David Brooks (ankle) and Junior Stanislas (knee) remain unavailable.

Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are doubts for Manchester United after the trio picked up knocks in Wednesday's 2-1 victory at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Paul Pogba remains sidelined with an ankle injury and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not expect him back until after the international break - the same timescale that Axel Tuanzebe, Nemanja Matic and Luke Shaw face.

Stat of the match: Manchester United's Anthony Martial has either scored (3) or assisted (1) a goal in each of his four Premier League starts this season. Indeed, the Frenchman has had a hand in 16 goals in his last 20 starts in the competition (13 goals, 3 assists), failing to register a goal involvement in his last 16 apps as a substitute.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

3:19 Paul Robinson talks through the Premier League essential stats ahead of this weekend's fixtures Paul Robinson talks through the Premier League essential stats ahead of this weekend's fixtures

Arsenal skipper Granit Xhaka will not play against Wolves on Saturday, Unai Emery confirmed on Friday. The Arsenal boss said he wanted all the focus to be on the Premier League match following the midfielder's reaction while being jeered by his own fans last weekend.

Wolves team news to follow

Stat of the match: Arsenal haven't lost at home at 3pm on a Saturday since the opening day of the 2013-14 season (1-3 vs Aston Villa), winning 20 and drawing two since then.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish is winning his race to be fit, according to boss Dean Smith. The midfielder sat out Wednesday's 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Wolves with a calf injury.

Liverpool team news to follow.

Stat of the match: Liverpool have won 13 Premier League away games against Aston Villa, more than they've beaten any other side on the road in the competition.

4:13 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his players are not getting the right amount of rest time with a packed winter schedule ahead Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his players are not getting the right amount of rest time with a packed winter schedule ahead

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Brighton midfielder Aaron Mooy is back in contention after serving a one-game ban and Seagulls boss Graham Potter confirmed he had no new injury concerns. Jose Izquierdo and Bernardo remain long-term absentees.

1:19 Brighton head coach Graham Potter says his players have begun to enjoy their football after a run of positive results in the Premier League Brighton head coach Graham Potter says his players have begun to enjoy their football after a run of positive results in the Premier League

Norwich team news to follow.

Stat of the match: This will be the first ever Premier League meeting between Brighton and Norwich, with the sides last facing each other in the top-flight in May 1983 (a 2-1 win for Norwich at Carrow Road).

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (25/1 with Sky Bet)

Man City team news to follow.

Southampton wingers Nathan Redmond and Sofiane Boufal should shake off minor knee problems to be involved, while Cedric Soares (calf) and Moussa Djenepo (hip/thigh) have returned to training.

0:56 Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl insists his team need to be 'as nasty as possible' if they are going to get a result away at against Manchester City on Saturday Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl insists his team need to be 'as nasty as possible' if they are going to get a result away at against Manchester City on Saturday

Stat of the match: Manchester City (32) are the highest scorers in the Premier League this season, while Southampton (25) have conceded the most in the competition so far, with the Citizens registering the biggest home win this season (8-0) and Saints suffering the biggest defeat (0-9).

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 5-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has admitted there are a "couple" of players hoping to be fit, but he has not revealed who. Wilder admitted Lys Mousset is still not quite ready to play 90 minutes but the Frenchman could return to the starting line-up after his equaliser off the bench at the London Stadium.

0:43 Chris Wilder is keen to remind critics that Sheffield United are still 'newcomers' to the Premier League Chris Wilder is keen to remind critics that Sheffield United are still 'newcomers' to the Premier League

Burnley striker Chris Wood (hamstring) remains a doubt for the game at Bramall Lane while Phil Bardsley (back) faces a late test, but Johann Berg Gudmundsson has been ruled out.

Stat of the match: Burnley are winless in their last seven away Premier League games, their longest such run since their first 17 on the road in 2016-17. The Clarets have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 away league games, since a goalless draw at Watford in January.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 0-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere has suffered another injury setback and will miss out against the Magpies on Saturday. Michail Antonio is still recovering from surgery on a hamstring injury but could be available after the international break.

Newcastle striker Andy Carroll's is pushing to be involved against his former club after a groin problem. Fellow forward Dwight Gayle is available but Matt Ritchie, Fabian Schar and Florian Lejeune are still out. Sean Longstaff is suspended after his sending-off against Wolves.

1:05 Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce admits to produce goals he will either have to change the system or personnel Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce admits to produce goals he will either have to change the system or personnel

Stat of the match: West Ham have dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League side this season (9), with the Hammers opening the scoring but failing to win their last two home games in the competition (D1 L1). They last failed to win three consecutive top-flight home games having scored the first goal in each one in August 1995.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Under-pressure Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores is still without Troy Deeney (knee). Isaac Success returning to fitness after a groin problem, while midfielder Etienne Capoue (back) could be involved. Ismaila Sarr, Danny Welbeck, Tom Cleverley and Domingos Quina are all out.

0:54 Quique Sanchez Flores admits he is searching for a way to solve Watford's goalscoring problems, with the team scoring just one goal in the last five games Quique Sanchez Flores admits he is searching for a way to solve Watford's goalscoring problems, with the team scoring just one goal in the last five games

Chelsea team news to follow.

Stat of the match: Watford are winless in their 10 Premier League games this season (D5 L5), scoring fewer goals than any other side (5). They've never failed to win any of their opening 11 games to any league campaign before, while the last side to do so in the Premier League were QPR in 2012-13.

Stat of the match: Watford are winless in their 10 Premier League games this season (D5 L5), scoring fewer goals than any other side (5). They've never failed to win any of their opening 11 games to any league campaign before, while the last side to do so in the Premier League were QPR in 2012-13.

How to watch: Watford vs Chelsea is live on Saturday Night Football on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Team news to follow.

1:56 Crystal Palace manager says his side will be prepared for the visit of Leicester and will be ready for the goal threat of Jamie Vardy Crystal Palace manager says his side will be prepared for the visit of Leicester and will be ready for the goal threat of Jamie Vardy

Stat of the match: Following his hat-trick at Southampton last time out, Leicester's Jamie Vardy is the top scoring Premier League player this season coming into this round of matches (9). His nine goals have come from just 20 shots in total, giving him a conversion rate of 45 per cent, the highest of any player to have had at least 10 attempts.

Stat of the match: Following his hat-trick at Southampton last time out, Leicester's Jamie Vardy is the top scoring Premier League player this season coming into this round of matches (9). His nine goals have come from just 20 shots in total, giving him a conversion rate of 45 per cent, the highest of any player to have had at least 10 attempts.

How to watch: Crystal Palace vs Leicester is live on Super Sunday on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm; kick-off 2pm.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham have a doubt over defender Jan Vertonghen; the Belgium centre-back has picked up a hamstring injury and will be assessed ahead of Spurs' second successive trip to Merseyside. Erik Lamela is also out with a thigh injury while Danny Rose is suspended.

Everton team news to follow

Stat of the match: Tottenham and Everton are facing each other in a Premier League match with both sides starting the day in the bottom half of the table for the first time since April 2004, when David Moyes' Everton beat David Pleat's Spurs 3-1 at Goodison Park.

2:30 Ahead of Tottenham's trip to Goodison Park on Super Sunday, we look back at the last time Everton beat Spurs, back in December 2012 Ahead of Tottenham's trip to Goodison Park on Super Sunday, we look back at the last time Everton beat Spurs, back in December 2012

How to watch: Everton vs Tottenham is live on Super Sunday on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)